5 Limited-Time Fast-Food Items You'll Regret Not Trying

You can get a McDonald's Big Mac, Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, or a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme 365 days a year. However, certain special items rotate in and out of the menu of your favorite fast food restaurant. A few tasty treats are being served at a drive drive-through near you. Here are five fast food items you definitely need to try before they disappear.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake

The Shamrock Shake returns every March in honor of St. Patrick's Day. This year the chain introduced the green-colored milkshake with Uncle O'Grimacet and joined forces with Ancestry to make a clever announcement. They also introduced an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, a "minty classic" now "mingling with milk's favorite cookie," made with "creamy vanilla Soft Serve then blended with our legendary Shamrock Shake® syrup and OREO® cookie pieces mixed throughout."

KFC's Potato Wedges

If you live in Tampa, Florida, you still have a little time to try out Potato Wedges—crispy-on-the-outside slices of root veggies doused in delicious seasoning and fluffy-as-can-be on the inside—at KFC. The french fries alternatives are at select restaurants for a limited time. See below for locations:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1605 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

770 34th Street, N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713

4402 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

3105 Havendale Boulevard, Auburndale, FL 33823

1492 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL 33830

KFC and Mike's Hot Honey Tenders

You can also dive into the swicy (sweet-and-spicy) trend at KFC nationwide. The fried chicken chain joined forces with Mike's Hot Honey offering Three-Piece Original Recipe Tenders and Two-Piece Fried Chicken, both drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey and available on the menu for a limited time.

Taco Bell Steak & Queso Crunchwrap

Taco Bell Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders, a "snackable, dippable evolution" of the original Crunchwrap, are available at the south-of-the-border inspired chain for a limited time. Each order consists of two sliders, each generously layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Burger King's The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

Burger King recently resurrected The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper for a limited time. According to BK, the latest incarnation of the Whopper is "inspired by guests' requests" as part of the brand's Million Dollar Whopper Contest. The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato," Burger King reveals in a press release.