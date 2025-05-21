7 Fast-Growing Breakfast Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

No, it’s not your imagination: The breakfast business is booming. According to market research firm Circana, foot traffic for morning meals has grown the most since 209, with pre-lunchtime hours accounting for 21% of total restaurant visits in 2024. To keep up with the demand, breakfast chains are rapidly growing and expanding nationwide at a record pace. Here are seven fast-growing breakfast chains you’re about to see everywhere.

First Watch Is Becoming the New Brunch Standard

While other restaurants are suffering in the current economic environment, First Watch, a chain dedicated to offering fresh, seasonal dishes and a daytime-only menu, is rapidly growing. In 2023, the company surpassed $1 billion in sales and nearly doubled system-wide sales since 2019. They have also expanded their footprint to 30 states, operating over 570 restaurants. Their most recent financial reports revealed that total revenues increased 16.4% during the first quarter of 2025.

Snooze Is Turning Breakfast Into a Party

Snooze, a colorful chain known for its pancake flights and vibrant atmosphere, has grown from 17 restaurants to 44 across Arizona, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri, and Texas in just a few years. A lot of the expansion is due to investments from private equity firms, including the most recent, Brentwood Associates. “We’re very excited to support Snooze’s next phase of growth,” Brentwood partner Rahul Aggarwal, now on the Snooze board of directors, said when announcing the deal. “They have built a unique and compelling restaurant concept serving the attractive breakfast segment, and we are equally impressed with the Company’s strong culture. We look forward to leveraging our experience to bring Snooze’s unique offering of craveable food and beverages in an energetic atmosphere to more guests across the country.”

Turning Point Is Quietly Taking Over the Northeast

I am a breakfast snob, so picky about my eggs, bacon, pancakes, and coffee. Turning Point, a quickly growing franchise in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, has become my new go-to. Originating on the Jersey Shore in a single location, the quickly expanding daytime dining destination has been the ultimate success story, currently operating 29 locations, with 27 company-owned and 2 franchised, 10 new restaurants in development, 7 corporate, and 3 franchised.

The Toasted Yolk Is Winning Over Brunch Fans

Serving up mimosas, loaded hash browns, and eggs with a Texas-style twist, this quickly growing chain is opening locations across the South with hopes of going national in the next few years. There are 44 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, with another 10 in the works, including one in Arizona.

Another Broken Egg Is Poised for National Growth

Known for its upscale brunch feel and Southern-inspired menu, Another Broken Egg, which started in Orlando, has ambitious growth plans, driven by a combination of new franchise openings, signed development agreements, and plans to expand into new markets. Currently, there are 68 locations in 12 states.

Paris Baguette Is Bringing Global Flavors to Breakfast

Paris Baguette, a Korean-French bakery café chain offering fresh pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and specialty coffee in a sleek, modern setting, is rapidly growing in the US. The brand has a goal of reaching 1,000 cafes in the U.S. by 2030, with over 4,000 units globally.

Black Bear Diner Is Expanding Beyond the West

Black Bear Diners serves delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner homestyle food, and is known for oversized portions and a rustic cabin vibe. The full-service family dining concept operated 162 locations in 13 states, as far east as Missouri and many places on the west coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington.