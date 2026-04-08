Fans reveal the top fast-food chains for sausage and egg biscuits.

I love a good breakfast sandwich, especially when it is served on a biscuit. There is something so perfect about the combination of egg, sausage, and cheese sandwiched between a hot, crispy on the outside but fluffy inside biscuit that just hits the right flavor and texture notes. Luckily, fast-food brands are well aware of the magic combo, so many of them offer these breakfast sandwiches on their menus. Where should you indulge in one? Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best sausage-and-egg biscuits.

Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr.

I scoured several Reddit feeds and learned that fast-food eaters unanimously prefer Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. biscuit sandwiches over those from other chains. Why? Those famous “Made from Scratch” buttermilk biscuits, hand-rolled daily. “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years,” a Redditor declares. “It’s so decadent!” another adds.

Bojangles Triple Double Biscuit

Another newer favorite biscuit sandwich? The Bojangles Triple Double, which is a new 2026 limited-time beast: sausage, bacon, and double cheese. They are always good, but “when they first finished the first bake of the biscuits,” one says, they are the best.

McDonald’s Hot Honey Sausage

Sure, the eg McMuffin at McDonald’s is legendary, but fans also adore the 2026 Hot Honey Sandwich, a “swicy” option featuring a spicy-sweet honey glaze. “I think the sausage from McDs is the best tasting sausage no matter what it’s on!” one Redditor declares.

Chick-fil-A Sausage & Egg

The Chick-fil-A Sausage & Egg is another favorite with pressure-cooked sausage and a real butter-brushed biscuit. “I just had my first one this morning and I am in heaven! The sausage is much larger and thicker than McDonald’s and there’s more cheesy cheese in it and it is just overall better, like 100% better!” one Redditor declares.

Burger King Sausage and Cheese Biscuit

Popeyes Breakfast Biscuit has a serious fan base. Iconic salty, sturdy biscuit; 2026 menu expansion favorite. “Omg I’m not sure if it’s just the one I go to, but burger king’s sausage and cheese biscuit is my infallible, buttery, pillowy go-to. It’s such a guilty pleasure and a hangover necessity. Never dry. Perfect sausage. Melty (not plastic-y) cheese,” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e