4 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Discover which fast-food chains fans say offer the absolute best spicy chicken nuggets.

You can find regular chicken nuggets at almost any fast-food drive-thru and dip them in a spicy sauce. However, only a handful of chains offer spicy nuggets on their menus, where the heat and seasoning are embedded into the nugget, adding extra fire to every bite. Where can you get spicy chicken nuggets? Here are fast food chains that fans say have the best spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets

Wendy’s consistently brings the heat with its fan-favorite, cayenne spiced nugget. “Wendy’s are definitely the best,” one Redditor declares. They are made with 100% white-meat chicken breaded in a fiery blend of peppers and spices. “The spicy nuggets hit better w/ ghost pepper ranch,” one writes. “I agree that the crunch of the McDonald’s nugget was more satisfying but overall the Wendy’s nuggets were better. Better flavor, better spice level, better bite. I didn’t even finish my 10 piece from McDonald’s,” one says.

Burger King Spicy Nuggets

In 2023, Burger King briefly added Fiery Nuggets to the menu. “The Fiery Nuggs ‘are coated with an irresistible spicy glaze'” Snackolator wrote about the limited-time offering. “I loved these and want them back so badly,” a follower recently commented on the old post. In 2024, Burger King launched “Fiery Chicken Fries,” and people have been talking about them ever since. They were available in four, eight and 12 pieces, “marinated with a Fiery seasoning and coated in savory garlic and pepper breading.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken Bites

My kids’ favorite spicy chicken item is at Dave’s Hot Chicken, where the popular “bites” can be ordered according to your spice liking, ranging from no spice to “Reaper,” a spice level so intense that it comes with a disclaimer. There are also “saucy bites” that are slathered in sauce. “Dave’s Hot Chicken did not disappoint! We got the Dave’s Bites with fries. The chicken bites were tender and flavorful,” writes a Facebooker.

McDonald’s Spicy McNuggets

When McDonald’s has Spicy McNuggets, people order them. “McDonald’s nuggets are just different because of the tempura batter. I think that makes the overall product a high quality but it’s not always everyone’s jam,” one Redditor says. McDonald’s Singapore launched the first-ever Curry Chicken McNuggets last year, a spicier, tastier twist on the good old American classic. The OG nuggets are coated in a crispy batter infused with “fragrant, aromatic curry spices,” according to one Singaporean publication. Like the other nuggets, they come in 6, 9, or 20-piece servings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e