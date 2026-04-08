5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pot Roast and Carrots

Enjoy a comforting meal with these top-rated pot roast and carrot dishes.

Pot roast containing carrots (or with carrots on the side) is a quintessential comfort food classic. The slow-cooked meat ends up with a tender, rich taste and texture that pairs perfectly with the vegetables and sides like mashed potatoes, and of course glazed or buttered carrots. If you’re craving this cold-weather classic dish, here are five chain restaurants with delicious home-style pot roast and sweet, savory carrots that rival grandma’s.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Slow-Braised Pot Roast is a comfort food must-have, made from rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, celery in a rich gravy. Diners can order carrots on the side, plus other delicious options like Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy. The Best Classic Meatloaf is another home-style favorite.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Fork-Tender Pot Roast on the menu, made from beef low-roasted for nine hours and served with carrots, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes and homestyle beef gravy. This meal goes perfectly with sides like the Grimmway Farms whole baby carrots glazed with real brown sugar. There’s also Mashed Potatoes and Gravy for a truly hearty meal.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has seasonal vegetables—including carrots—as a side for meals like the Slow-Cooked Pot Roast. This fish is a traditional favorite, slow-cooked with onion, carrot, celery, mushroom, red potato, herbs and spices, and finished with a savory beef gravy. Diners can choose broccoli and carrots for one of their two sides.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral fans can get all the Pot Roast and carrots they desire. “I don’t know what it is about Golden Coral pot roast, but there’s a flavor in that that is I guess my favorite flavor in the world,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkins American Food Co.

The Classic Pot Roast at Perkins American Food Co. is made with tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy. Served with two dinner sides, this hearty meal will warm you up on a cold day.