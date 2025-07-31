6 Fast-Growing Mexican Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

Mexican food is incredibly popular in the U.S.for good reason, with customers passionately defending their favorite restaurant’s tacos, margs, burritos, and more. While neighborhood eateries are always a good bet, chain restaurants specializing in Mexican and Tex-Mex are constantly expanding, catering to the neverending customer appetite for this delicious, versatile cuisine. Newcomers don’t always succeed, but some are making serious inroads and earning a reputation with customers who love the food, quality, and value for money. Here are six fast-growing Mexican chains you’re about to see everywhere.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos was founded on the Jersey Shore in 2008 and now has over 115 restaurants as it expands into the midwest. “We order from them weekly! Love them. I like the food better than Chipotle (the rice doesn’t have cilantro like chipotle and i’m one of the ‘cilantro tastes like soap’ people) and they aren’t crazy backed up all the time. They were a great addition to our neighborhood,” one happy customer said.

Costa Vida Mexican Grill

Costa Vida Mexican Grill was founded in Utah in 2003, and continues to expand with 94 locations. “Idk if anyone here has ever had Costa Vida but I tried it last week and it absolutely blew me away,” one Redditor said. “Everything is extremely fresh and they even make the tortillas fresh right in front of you on the line. The grilled chicken is way more tender than chipotle, but I haven’t tried any other proteins yet.”

Cilantro Taco Grill

Cilantro Taco Grill is the nation’s fastest-growing Mexican franchise, with 110 new units in 2024 alone. Customers say the tostada bowls are the best they have ever had. “Cilantro is a hidden gem. Carne asada burritos are 🔥,” one Redditor said. “Their meats are fantastic as are the burritos. I wish their salsa game was better. Overall still a very good spot all things considered,” another commented.

Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos has expanded to 52 locations since first opening its doors in 2014. “With prices increasing and quality decreasing, I often sub Condado for TB,” one Redditor said. “They have SO MANY double decker tacos to choose from and feel healthier with nice fresh toppings. The purple haze is my favourite but I haven’t tried every single one.”

TacoTime

TacoTime is focusing on franchising efforts and has over 300 locations in the Pacific Northwest. "I went right before they closed one time and they gave me all of their tater tots for free. Filled like 2 bags full of tater tots. Because of that, I will forever be in Taco Times debt no matter what," one happy customer said. "Eat at Taco Time every time I'm in town! I don't know why but I've always loved the soft tacos. And who doesn't like tater tots? It's not Tex Mex or authentic, but it's not pretending to be. You wouldn't go to Olive Garden and expect authentic Italian food. It just is what it is," another commented.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop plans to open 40 new restaurants over the next eight years, and customers love the value for money the chain offers. “Because 2 dollar steak tacos filled to the brim hit WAY better than any taco bell. Also, the cheap marg is AS advertised,” one customer said. “I had a marg, 3 tacos, and a plate of nachos for $22. I was happy. I enjoy Fuzzy’s,” another agreed.