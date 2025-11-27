5 Fast-Growing Pizza Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

With so many fast-food and fast-casual chains struggling to make profits, it’s refreshing to see certain companies bucking the trend and actually growing instead of struggling to survive. These restaurants are not just popular with customers but are expanding fast, enjoying growth and success in an environment where many chains—including pizza ones—are facing tough decisions. Here are five fast-growing pizza chains you’re about to see everywhere, if you’re lucky!

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is one chain to watch in 2026, after the restaurant enjoyed stellar growth in 2025. “Marco’s has created something truly special in franchising; a brand with operational rigor and an undeniable energy that’s fueling rapid growth,” says new Vice President of Franchise Growth Brad Smith. “My goal is to build on that strength by deepening support for our franchisees, expanding into new markets, and driving growth that creates opportunity across the system. I’m proud to join a brand that’s not just growing, it’s leading.”

Mr Gatti’s Pizza

​​Mr Gatti’s Pizza says it has the best pizza in town and they’re not wrong. The chain is opening locations inside Walmart stores, so customers can enjoy tasty pizza while they shop. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering a top-notch experience for our guests and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve,” says executive vice president Travis Smith. “Our expansion into new locations and partnerships reflects our commitment to bringing delicious food and fun to families everywhere.”

Donato’s Pizza

Donato's Pizza has 460 locations in 29 states and shows no signs of slowing down. "We are going to be innovative in many ways, open more stores than ever before, and improve our guest experience across the brand," says CEO & President Kevin King. "Consumers are looking for value and experience. We have to work hard to improve the value by giving them more… We have to deliver on value and make sure we exceed expectations on experience."

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is expanding in a fast and furious manner. “I think the future is Blaze,” says SoCal Blazers co-owner Reza Medali, Blaze Pizza’s largest franchisee in Southern California. “Most of the [other fast-casual pizza] brands that were around are no longer there, or they’re about to exit. We are getting a lot of calls to take over their locations, and we are seriously looking at those.”

Stoner’s Pizza Joint

Stoner’s Pizza Joint is expanding rapidly thanks in part to an excellent franchise package. “Stoner’s Pizza Joint has more than doubled its size since 2020, primarily due to existing franchisees opening new restaurants. Helping franchisees grow cash flow and achieve financial success is our core business,” the company says.