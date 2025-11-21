5 U.S. Pizza Spots Italians Say Get It Exactly Right

When it comes to pizza, nobody has higher standards than Italians. From the dough’s fermentation to the balance of sauce, cheese, and heat, they know exactly what separates the real deal from an American twist on the classic. Fortunately, there are pizza joints in the U.S. where you can get an authentic slice that tastes like it’s straight from Italy that Italian chefs and travelers approve of. Here are five spots that get it right, according to Italians.

Rubirosa

​​Rubirosa is a New York hotspot that’s almost impossible to get in without a reservation. On Tripadvisor, Italian diner Melie P wrote, “Great Italian restaurant! We went there twice during our stay in NY: pasta like in Italy! And delicious and tasty pizzas to share. The very friendly welcome and the charming place with a great atmosphere! I recommend !!!”

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana

In San Francisco, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana is legendary for its pricey, but worthy pizza. On Tripadvisor, Ghiottoni from Montemurlo, Italy wrote, “It is the second time I come to this pizzeria, certainly expensive compared to our prices but the Neapolitan is really good a pizza with the right to be called pizza, excellent top, the delicious cuddles plus cuddles are giants, there is a bit of confusion and a lot of queue at peak times. But really worth trying to eat a top pizza.”

Geno D’s in Charlotte

Geno D’s brings real, old-school Jersey pizza flavor to Uptown — with a heartfelt family story, quality ingredients, and a welcoming, authentic environment. It’s a go-to for ​​Jessica Bentley, chef and recipe developer behind SliceofJess.com. “This family owned pizza spot in the heart of Uptown is run by father-daughter duo, Geno and Gena,” Chef Jessica explains. “They’ve spent 35 years perfecting what Jersey Shore style ‘zaa’ should taste like and their Grandma’s Pie is absolutely phenomenal,” she says. “Fresh, flavorful, and even Dave Portnoy had to give them a one-bite review when he last visited the Queen City.”

L’Industrie Pizzeria

L’Industrie Pizzeria has earned a reputation as one of the pizza places to go in New York. Located in Brooklyn, people from all over the city and world make the trek to wait in line and grab one of their famous slices. On Tripadvisor, Danny from Calcio, Italy wrote, “Really good pizza, with a light and tasty dough. The place is very nice and crowded, I’m told there is always a lot of queue, but when I was there there was no queue. Of course, it is not a Neapolitan pizza, but it is definitely superior to many New York pizzas. An experience to try!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taglio

Taglio is a Roman style pizza fans can’t get enough of. Often called the best pizza in Long Island by diners, Taglio allows the dough to ferment for up to three days and bakes their pizza in rectangular blue-steel pans, which makes the dough stay “light and airy,” according to their website. It’s won over New Yorkers and Italians. Claire V. from Long Beach, NY wrote on Yelp, “Being Italian and raised on homemade pizza, I can tell you that what makes Taglio’s pizza superb is the quality of their ingredients. All imported from Italy, it’s what all pizza should taste like. The crust is super thin and crispy which I like. No coal or wood oven here, just electric so don’t expect a woodsy or charcoal taste. The crust has sesame seeds on the round pizza so just know that if you can’t have seeds.”