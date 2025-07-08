6 Fast-Growing Seafood Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

Seafood fast food restaurants aren’t as common as burger or chicken joints, but that’s starting to change. Seafood chains are expanding nationwide, shaking off the old stereotypes of soggy fish sandwiches and low quality food. Many started as food trucks, but they’re growing fast and gaining loyal followings along the way. Here are six seafood chains expanding fast right now—and you’ll probably be seeing them around a lot more soon.

Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster started as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2012, but the two cousins–Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis behind it are actually from Maine, and the lobster is too. After landing a deal on Shark Tank, the brand took off. Now they’ve got over 60 locations around the U.S., including both trucks and storefronts. The lobster rolls are the main draw, but the clam chowder and tacos are no joke either.

Angry Crab Shack

Angry Crab Shack is loud, messy, and totally fun—and that’s the point. The first location opened in 2013 in Mesa, Arizona, which was founded by former NFL player Ron Lou. The chain is all about big bags of seafood boils drenched in spicy Cajun sauces and the concept caught on fast. Now they’ve expanded to several states like Texas, Nevada, and Colorado, with more in the works.

Slapfish – West Coast & More

Founded by Chef Andrew Gruel in 2011, Slapfish started out as a food truck in Southern California, serving fresh fish with a street-food twist. The small chain has several locations, but closed a few due to ownership changes. The restaurant, which focuses on sustainable seafood, still has six locations across the U.S. and plans to open more, per NBC affiliate 13 WTHR.

Their fish tacos, lobster rolls, and chowder fries are super popular, and the vibe feels more beach shack than fast food joint.

The Juicy Crab

The Juicy Crab doesn’t do subtle. It’s all about bold sauces, heaping trays of seafood, and eating with your hands. It got started in Georgia and quickly built a fan base across the Southeast. Now it’s making moves into New York, Texas, and beyond. If you’ve ever wanted to wear a bib and gloves while devouring crab legs, this place is for you.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has been around forever, but it’s going through a glow-up. Known for its fried fish and shrimp plates (plus those hush puppies), the chain is updating its look and opening up in new markets. According to a press release, the popular Southern chain is expanding to Maryland and boosting its presence in Texas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hook & Reel

Known for its cajun boils and Po’ Boys, Hook & Reel launched in Maryland back in 2013 and has been on a steady climb ever since. According to their LinkedIn page, the chain is growing and seeking new team members.