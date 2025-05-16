7 Fast Food Chains You're About to See Everywhere

Some fast food brands are struggling in the current economy, but not all. Some fast food chains are thriving, experiencing record sales and increased demand. From fried chicken joints with cult followings to cookie shops serving up viral-worthy desserts, some chains are popping up worldwide. Here are the 7 fastest-growing fast food chains you're about to see everywhere.

Raising Cane's Is Expanding at Lightning Speed

Raising Cane's has achieved a cult-like following for its crispy chicken fingers and secret Cane's Sauce. The Southern-born chain is spreading fast across the country, opening 118 new restaurants in 2024, bringing the total number to almost 900 restaurants. The brand also experienced significant revenue increases, reaching over $5 billion in 2024.

Shake Shack Is Doubling Down on Growth

Shake Shack has come a long way since its first location opened in 2004 in New York City's Madison Square Park. The global burger and shake hotspot is rapidly opening drive-thrus and international stores, most recently announcing expansion into Panama. Currently, there are 590 locations, including 380 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 210 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, and more.

Dutch Bros Is Brewing a Coffee Empire

Dutch Brothers, an Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain, has exploded in popularity thanks to its loyal Gen Z following and quirky energy drinks. It expects annual revenue growth of roughly 20% and plans to open 1,000 new locations in five years, bringing the store count to 2,029 by 2029.

Crumbl Cookies Keeps Adding New Locations Weekly

If you haven't been to a Crumbl Cookies, then you won't understand why the dessert chain is in high demand. A weekly rotating cookie menu of traditional plus new and exciting flavors, fresh, hot-out-of-the-oven cookies, and pink boxes has made it a viral sensation with hundreds of new stores opening coast to coast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freddy's Frozen Custard Is Becoming a Household Name

Freddy's Frozen Custard, a retro burger-and-custard chain, is expanding so rapidly that it recently opened a training and innovation center to support the boom. "We're right on track. Last year we opened 62. We've been a little light in 2024 and some of that is timing. I think 2025 is going to be a robust year – a record year," chief executive officer Chris Dull said during a recent interview. "I'm very bullish on our growth." It's now targeting over 800 total locations by 2026.

Dave's Hot Chicken Is Blazing a Trail Nationwide

Serving up spicy chicken sliders with backing from Drake, Dave's Hot Chicken is an overnight celebrity in the fast food world, recently named America's Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain by Technomic. With more than 700 locations in the pipeline, over 200 million organic views on TikTok, the highest Instagram followers per restaurant of any national fast-casual brand, and sales increasing 156% over the past year, to say it has gone viral is an understatement. "Dave's Hot Chicken has one of the greatest origin stories in the restaurant business, with the founders starting Dave's as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer, and picnic tables from their backyards," said Bill Phelps, Dave's Hot Chicken's CEO, in the release. "The company's nearly unheard-of growth rate is a result of the founders' vision for this brand, the tremendous leadership team we've assembled, and the incredible commitment of some of the most experienced franchisees."

Jollibee Is Taking Over American Cities

With fried chicken quickly becoming one of the most popular proteins in fast food, Jollibee, a Filipino fried chicken giant, is rapidly opening U.S. stores in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Houston. Its prize menu item, Chickenjoy, will soon be widely available, as the franchise hopes to expand from 76 stores spanning 14 states in the U.S. and 28 stores in Canada to over 350 stores across both the U.S. and Canada in the next couple of years.