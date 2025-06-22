 Skip to content

Over 45? Stop Making These 5 Fasting Mistakes That Ruin Weight Loss

Don’t ruin your results with these five rookie errors when fasting.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
Published on June 22, 2025 | 6:15 AM

Intermittent fasting can be a powerful tool to aid in weight loss goals, especially for women going through menopause. As hormones shift it’s easier to gain weight and challenging, but not impossible to lose.

“As women age, we’re essentially fighting against time, as in, the biological changes that make weight loss feel like an uphill battle,” says  Haley Pulli, Head Coach, MyBodyTutor.

She explains, “Our muscle mass naturally decreases, which directly slows our metabolism since muscle is what burns calories even when we’re resting.”

Many turn to intermittent fasting, which can provide promising results, but if you’re not seeing the scale tip in your favor, you could be making a common mistake.

Eat This, Not That! spoke with health and weight loss experts who reveal the dos and don’ts of intermittent fasting and how to get the best outcome.

Not Eat Enough Protein

Shutterstock

Protein is something we need, especially as we age, but some can make the error of not eating enough protein while fasting.

“Another big one is skipping protein: muscle loss accelerates in midlife, and adequate protein is critical for women over 40,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

She explains, “It is not an option. It is a requirement. Ignoring sleep and stress: Fasting can be a stressor; if your sleep is poor or life is chaotic, it may backfire.”

So how much protein do you need?

According to Jason Itri, MD, PhD, Founder at Longevity Health Clinic, “For menopausal women, distributing 20-30 grams of high-quality protein per meal, starting with breakfast, has been shown to dramatically reduce cravings and support long-term weight management.”

Fasting Too Quickly

Woman Taking Out Bottle From Open Refrigerator
Shutterstock

Intermittent fasting is an effective approach to weight loss, but it’s something to ease into, experts warn.

“The biggest mistake I see too often is women going too extreme too fast,” says Pulli.
“Your body doesn’t need to be shocked into submission.”

She suggests starting with a 12-hour window and slowly extending it.

Under-Eating

under eating
Shutterstock

Eating in an eight-to-10-hour window is supposed to help curb appetite and cut calories, but undereating can become a problem.

“Under-eating can lead to nutrient deficiencies and rebound overeating or binge eating,” says Tateossian.

Breaking Your Fast with Junk Food

Shutterstock

How you break your fast also matters. Loading up on junk or sugar isn’t healthy.

According to Pulli, “Your first meal sets the tone for your entire eating window, so make it count with protein, healthy fats, and fiber.”

Tateossian explains, “Fasting is a tool. A strategy. A plan. And maybe that strategy is deployed at some point in your weight loss journey. It’s not an all-or-nothing approach. And it is not a punishment.”

She adds, “The idea is to go into a mild progressive caloric restriction over a period of time (or dieting phase) and get out as quickly as possible. That requires a sustainable strategy that is doable without the constant yoyo swings of restrict and binge. That’s when we get stuck and frustrated that nothing works.”

​​

Not Listening to Your Body

Tired,Stressed,Old,Mature,Business,Woman,Suffering,From,Neckpain,Working
Shutterstock

Intermittent fasting isn’t for everyone and your body will give you signs that it’s not right. Ignoring them can be harmful.

“Failure to recognize warning signs that indicate excessive fasting behavior, such as sleep problems, low libido, and fatigue,” is a major mistake, says Dr. Bronwyn Holmes-Mahtani, M.D., a board-certified physician and member of Eden’s Medical Advisory Board.

Pulli adds, ” If you’re feeling dizzy, exhausted, or your cycle becomes irregular, that’s your body asking for adjustments. The goal isn’t to punish your body into change, but to love it enough to want to get better.”

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
Filed Under
//
More in Weight Loss
  • Sporty senior lady with bottle of water checking her watch or fitness tracker, resting on couch after domestic workout. Aged woman staying hydrated during sports training, leading healthy lifestyle. Over 45? Stop Making These 5 Fasting Mistakes That Ruin Weight Loss. Cover

    5 Fasting Mistakes Women 45+ Must Avoid

  • 7 Hot Drinks From Chain Restaurants That Melt Belly Fat

    7 Hot Drinks That Melt Belly Fat

  • Mature woman, tea cup and thinking by window for nostalgia, memory and insight in home. Modern house, coffee and person drinking beverage to relax on break in living room to remember with reflection. The 14/10 Method Women Over 45 Say Works Better Than 16/8 Fasting, cover

    Women 45+ Say 14/10 Fasting Works Better Than 16/8

  • Back side view of young adult curly woman meditating in lotus yoga pose. Millennial girl practices yoga and meditations on the beach. Female yogi doing yoga at the sunset. Spiritual practice. The 10-Second Breathing Method That Activates Fat Burn in Women Over 50. cover

    10-Second Breathing Trick That Burns Fat Over 50

  • This High-Protein Breakfast Swap Burns 300 Extra Calories Daily After 40. Cover. Young beautiful modern woman stands near table on kitchen at home.

    Protein Breakfast Swap Burns 300 Calories After 40

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.