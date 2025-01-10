This Fast-Food Chain Is Being Called 'Better Than McDonald's'—And It's Expanding Fast

Lucky UK foodies are thrilled with the launch of a new restaurant in London which rivals McDonalds and KFC, according to customers. Dutch fast food chain Fat Phill's quietly opened its first UK spot at the end of 2024, having already opened 19 locations across The Netherlands since 2019. Fat Phill's is an American-style diner chain with a European twist, specializing in smash burgers, loaded fries, sandwiches, wings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, shakes (like the very Dutch Stroopwafel shake), and more.

"As a frequent visitor from this place, I can confidently say that this restaurant beats out McDonald's and KFC any day of the week," says food blogger By Row, adding that the chicken at Fat Phill's is "way more crunchy than anything you'll find at the other two chains. It's almost like they have a secret recipe for the perfect crispy coating. And the best part? The chicken is always juicy and flavorful on the inside, too. The careful balance between a crispy exterior and a tender, well-seasoned interior makes their chicken truly exceptional."

The London branch, which is located in Clapham Junction, has only been open a few weeks but has already racked up rave reviews on Google. "Fantastic food! We tried the meaty burger, the Nashville fried chicken burger, loaded fries and mozzarella sticks. All amazing. Deffo recommend checking this place out if you need some fried goodness! Super convenient too right next to Clapham junction station. Will have to come back at some point for the milkshakes… thanks guys!" says customer Matt Gough.

"I've been on the hunt for a great burger in London for a long time, and I finally found it! The burger was a perfect size, with a patty that was incredibly juicy and flavorful. The bacon was fresh and cooked just right, adding the perfect touch. Even after a 40-minute journey home, the takeaway was still warm and absolutely delicious. Highly recommended!" says Alex João.

The Fat Phill's menu is full of huge burgers and sandwiches, but the largest is the Big Belly burger, which has four beef patties, bacon, cheese, and sauce. At €15.50 ($15.90) it's the most expensive item on the menu, whereas a regular burger is €8.00 ($8.20).

"Amazing!! Food is excellent and very reasonably priced. Move over Five Guys! New kid on the block," wrote Andy Rudol via Google Reviews.

The Clapham Junction location has self-service kiosks and space for 20 people to dine-in from Sun–Wed: 12:00pm–10:00pm and Thu–Sat: 12:00pm–11:00pm. "Our FIRST store in the 🇬🇧 is officially open, and it was SO amazing meeting all of you! 🫶Thank you so much to all who came to celebrate with us during the Grand Opening 💛," Fat Phill's captioned a post on their Instagram account. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Tried Every McDonald's Chicken Sandwich & the Best Was Big, Cheesy, and Satisfying.