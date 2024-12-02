I Tried Every McDonald's Chicken Sandwich & the Best Was Big, Cheesy, and Satisfying

McDonald's is best known for its burgers and "world famous" french fries, but customers craving some chicken still have quite a selection of menu items to choose from. From the chain's fan-favorite McNuggets to the limited-time Chicken Big Mac, there are ample ways to get your poultry intake at this fast-food behemoth. Currently, six chicken sandwiches are adorning the menu, and all of them prove satisfying—admittedly, some with more success than others.

According to the chain, all the chicken used at McDonald's is raised without antibiotics or added hormones. This is good news for customers seeking red meat alternatives, and the brand's growing menu of chicken-based products seems to be working. In 2023, McDonald's announced that its McCrispy chicken sandwich had grown into a "billion dollar brand" just two years after its launch.

Indeed, people nowadays are more conscious of what they consume. Whether the decision to choose chicken over beef has to do with health, affordability, or climate, it seems that customers are on the hunt for a delicious sandwich. So, which one should you gravitate towards next time you pull up to a Micky D's?

I recently tasted every chicken sandwich on the menu to find the very best. Here's how each sandwich ranked in descending order, from my least favorite to the overall winner. Let's dive in.

McCrispy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 470

Fat : 20 g fat (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 26 g

McDonald's describes the McCrispy as a southern-style fried chicken sandwich topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll. It cost me $4.79. The chain also offers a spicy version of this sandwich.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This sandwich comes in a foil-lined wrapper. The bun is slightly different than those from other sandwiches. It comes with an evident slice down the middle. The bun looks glistening and toasty. The chicken itself looks a bit darker in color than other McDonald's poultry patties, and the seasoning is less apparent in the breadcrumb coating, too.

The taste: At first bite, this sandwich had a lot more flavor than McDonald's regular chicken sandwich, the McChicken, which was a bit surprising to me. But, it's the adornments that make it tasty, not the chicken itself. You can really taste the pickle flavor here, giving it a slightly briny taste. I don't notice any crunch in this sandwich and although it's flavorful, it's a little dry because it doesn't have any condiments on it.

Spicy McCrispy

Nutriion : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 530

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g )

Protein : 27 g

The Spicy McCrispy has all the same fixin's as the regular McCrispy sandwich, with the added inclusion of spicy pepper sauce. It cost me $5.29.

The look: Unsurprisingly, the spicy McCrispy looks just like the regular McCrispy. It has the same segmented bun and a decent-sized piece of crispy chicken.

The taste: At first bite, this tastes just like the regular McCrispy, but then almost immediately, the heat kicks up. What the McCrispy lacks in flavor, the Spicy McCrispy more than makes up for. It's a building heat, which really picks up the more you eat. This sandwich is still a little dry, but the spicy aioli takes away some of the dryness I found in the non-spicy version. While the heat here is substantial, it's really the only flavor you taste, and I would appreciate some other flavors to balance out this bite.

McChicken

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 390

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Described online as a juicy chicken patty topped with shredded lettuce and "just the right amount of creamy mayonnaise," the McChicken has taken turns on and off the menu at McDonald's since 1980. It's the cheapest of all of the chicken sandwich options, costing me just $2.89.

The look: This is the only chicken sandwich that came in the OG McDonald's burger wrapping. It has the shiny perfect bun that customers are accustomed to and you can tell that it's been toasted. You can also see the seasoned crispy chicken and shreds of lettuce. Nothing here looks amiss, but it doesn't look too decadent, either. It's a pretty flat sandwich overall.

The taste: This is a pretty decent chicken sandwich. For those who are into minimalism when it comes to sandos, this one might just be for you. It's not adorned with much in terms of toppings, so the major draw here is the seasoned crispy chicken. The lettuce gives the sandwich a bit of a textural contrast with a slight crunch. It's a totally fine and pleasant sandwich but not very memorable.

Spicy Deluxe McCrispy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 530

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,200 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 27 g

The Spicy Deluxe McCrispy unsurprisingly also features the same spicy pepper sauce that comes on the Spicy McCrispy. Add to this all the makings of the OG Deluxe McCrispy and you've got quite a sandwich. It cost me $6.29–the most out of all the chicken sandwiches on the menu.

The look: The spicy version of the Deluxe McCrispy also came in a box and has the same segmented bun that looks fresh, pillowy, and toasted. There is plenty of visible crispy chicken, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes inside the bun. Everything looks fresh.

The taste: I had a hard time discerning the difference between this chicken sandwich and the regular Deluxe McCrispy sandwich. I could barely taste any spice in this sandwich so was admittedly quite disappointed. I feel like a spicy version of this sandwich would make for my favorite of the bunch, but this one was really lacking heat. The packaging denoted that it was indeed the spicy version but I did wonder if they forgot to add the spicy sauce to this one. Without that glaring omission, this one probably would have ranked higher.

Deluxe McCrispy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 530

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 27 g

The Deluxe McCrispy takes the regular McCrispy to the next level. This sando features a crispy chicken fillet, topped with Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and mayo. Unlike the regular version, it doesn't come with pickles. It cost me $5.69.

The look: This sandwich came in a box which was a nice touch. This sandwich also has the segmented bun and looks perfectly fresh and toasted. You can see the crisp chicken, shredded lettuce, and fresh tomato slices on top of the chicken.

The taste: Like a well-rounded sandwich. The chicken is seasoned in a great way, similar to the McChicken sandwich. This sandwich wasn't dry at all and I could taste each individual component of the sandwich. It was a really satisfying bite.

Chicken Big Mac

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 700

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

Like its burger brother, the Chicken Big Mac has two meat patties, this time made with 100% ground white meat chicken, surrounded by a crispy tempura batter, making it slightly different from the chicken in the other sandwiches. On top of the chicken you will also find cheese, pickles, and lettuce, along with McDonald's special sauce, all on a sesame seed bun. There's an an additional bun slice in the middle. It cost me $5.79.

The look: Another sandwich that comes in a convenient box, this chicken version of the classic Big Mac looks quite hefty. The sandwich has two layers, two chicken patties, and sliced cheese coming out of the bun. You can also see the shredded lettuce and some sauce from glancing at the creation.

The taste: This thick sandwich was certainly the most tricky to eat due to its size but the result is worth the hassle. I loved all the flavors in this sandwich—from the cheese to the pickles to the sauce. I did find the amount of bread a bit overwhelming, so would be intrigued to try a Chicken Mac (not big) if one were to appear on the menu. Although I really enjoyed the seasoned chicken used for some of the other sandwiches, the tempura batter made for a fun and different variation on McDonald's classic sandwiches. Plus, cheese should really come on every sandwich and that addition really gave this meal a comforting feel.

Overall, I thought this sandwich had the most going on in terms of flavor and texture and it delivered on its description. I was able to taste and enjoy every element of the sandwich.

