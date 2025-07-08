Beloved Burger Chain Just Signed 40-Store Expansion Deal

It has been a difficult five years for the restaurant industry. However, not every chain is struggling. Some brands continue growing sales and are even opening new restaurants. This week, one beloved burger chain dropped some exciting news about significant growth in the next decade: Fatburger is opening many new restaurants.

Fatburger Will Open and Additional 40 Restaurants in Florida

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal this week with existing franchisee Whole Factor Inc. Together, over the next decade, they will open 40 additional Fatburger locations across Florida over the next 10 years. They will also be expanding into new Florida markets, including Jacksonville.

They Are Amid a 14-Unit Development Deal

Since 2021, Whole Factor Inc. has steadily grown the Fatburger brand across the state. They are currently amid a 14-unit development deal, expanding in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with two restaurants open to date in Riverview and Celebration.

Fatburger Is “Not Looking Back” After Returning to Florida

"Two years ago, Fatburger made its return to the state of Florida after a 20-year absence, and we are not looking back," said Taylor Wiederhorn, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. "Our Riverview and Celebration locations have exceeded expectations with an incredible fanbase that loves our cooked-to-order burgers, fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes. Whole Factor is an excellent partner that understands what makes Fatburger such a unique, beloved brand, and their future growth will cement Fatburger as a key burger player in the state of Florida."

They Are “Excited” to Expand

“We are excited to grow Fatburger across the state with Whole Factor Inc., bringing our fresh, handcrafted burgers to more communities in the Tampa and Orlando areas in addition to entering the Jacksonville market,” said Spike Singh, Owner of Whole Factor Inc. “With a new store opening later this year in Orange Park near Jacksonville, we are eager to share Fatburger’s iconic menu and vibrant atmosphere with even more fans.”

Fatburger First Opened Over 70 Years Ago

Fatburger first opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, serving up cooked-to-order burgers that can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. The menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.