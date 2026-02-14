These 4 FDA recall alerts could impact your pantry right now.

At any given time, there are several FDA recalls to protect consumers from potentially dangerous, contaminated, or mislabeled foods. While the government agency does its part to keep the public educated about these items, it is your job to check and make sure they aren’t in your pantry or refrigerator. Right now, there are some pretty major food recalls that you should be aware of. Here are 4 FDA recall alerts every shopper should check now.

M&M’s

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of repackaged M&M’s products issued by Beacon Promotions Inc. that do not contain the required allergen warning. The candies may contain milk, soy, and peanuts, but the packaging does not disclose the proper allergen warnings. The recall was initiated on January 26 and involves over 6,000 units of M&M’s candy labeled with various promotional company names. The FDA classified the recall as Class II, meaning eating the candy “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” Look for M&M’s Peanut candies with “Make Your Mark” labels and a lot code of M1823200 and a “best by” date of April 30, 2026.

Dried Croaker Fish

Dried Croaker Fish has been voluntarily recalled by Prime Food Processing LLC, due to the fact it was not properly eviscerated, meaning harmful bacteria or toxins could remain in the product. The recall was shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Fish that are not properly eviscerated may retain internal organs that can harbor harmful bacteria or toxins, posing a potential health risk to consumers,” the FDA explained. Recalled Products: Item #AF1410 – Dried Croaker Fish- Expiration:12-28-27. Clear Packaging with Green Trim. The recalled products were distributed to Asian grocery stores in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, HI, MA, MD, MO, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA. WI.

Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded a December 2025 recall involving Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies due to a possible choking hazard. According to the FDA, a mixing process error may have caused small clumps of corn starch to form in some cookies, posing a choking risk. The recalled Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies were sold nationwide in four package sizes, and a few UPCs and best-by dates are affected. Check the FDA website for more details.

2,000 Products Recalled for Rodent-Contamination

Almost 2,000 products, including well-known snacks such as cereals, chips, and other foods from major brands, were recalled after the FDA found rodent or bird contamination at a distribution facility. The Class II recall is a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” The products were products distributed by Gold Star Distribution, Inc. after the agency “determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held.” The full recall is 44 pages long and includes certain flavors and lots of Pringles, Haribo, Hershey’s, Frank’s Red Hot, and Jif Peanut Butter, Cream of Wheat, Raisin Bran, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal, Cheerios, Gatorade, Smart Water, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Advil, Tylenol, Excedrin, and Benadryl.