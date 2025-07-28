 Skip to content

If You Can Do These 6 Exercises Without Rest at 50, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

You can still be incredibly athletic well into your 50s and beyond.
Published on July 28, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Once you reach your 50s, being in “athlete shape” looks quite a bit different than it did a couple decades ago, says Caine Wilkes, an Olympian and certified USA weightlifting coach at BarBend. As you age, muscle mass declines, metabolism slows, and your joints become less limber. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still be incredibly athletic well into your 50s—and beyond. It simply requires having the right workout routine on deck. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares the one full-body finisher that, if you’re able to complete it without rest at 50, means you’re still in peak athletic shape.

“Athletic shape at 50 or older means you’ve kept a high level of strength, endurance, mobility, and coordination over the years,” Caine explains. “You’re not just fit and have maintained your muscle mass, but you can also perform by moving well and controlling your body through ranges of movement. That can mean something as simple as carrying your groceries upstairs with ease, holding your kids or grandchildren easily, or hitting a tough workout at the gym without breaking down right after.”

At 50, benchmarks can still press past your max in certain lifts or exercises, but your goals should prioritize how well you move and maintain solid technique.

“Doing this will keep a high level of intensity reducing any chance of injury, and maintain strength and endurance over time,” Caine says.

If You Can Do This Total-Body Finisher Without Rest at 50, You’re Still in Athlete Shape

woman doing bent-over row
According to Caine, if you’re able to complete the below without rest, you’re still in peak shape:

  • 20 bodyweight squats
  • 15 pushups
  • 10 walking lunges per leg
  • 10 bent-over rows
  • 10 burpees
  • 30-second plank

 

If You Can Do This 5-Second Test at 50, You’re More Flexible Than 80% of Your Peers

“Run through [this sequence] twice with the goal of no rest between movements, reps, or rounds,” Caine instructs. “This finisher is a challenge, hitting your legs, core, and arms, all while challenging your cardiovascular endurance, too. If you can finish it strong with good form throughout, you’re still in great shape.”

Being able to complete this finisher at 50 reveals you’ve successfully maintained or built your endurance, strength, and movement quality over time.

If You Can Master This Simple Movement at 50+, You’re More Mobile Than Most People Your Age

“To do this, [you’ve] likely trained consistently over the years, have fueled [your] body properly and consistently, and have prioritized recovery to minimize [your] risk of injury,” Caine adds. “Completing a finisher like this without rest shows a balance of power and stamina, which shows that someone has aged while maintaining their athletic prowess.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
