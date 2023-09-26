Firehouse Subs Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Sandwich After 8 Years

Firehouse Subs is making an exciting addition to the menu! After being absent from the chain for more than eight years, the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich is finally back by popular demand.

The sandwich consists of slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, sweet and tangy slaw, sweet mustard sauce, and mayo on a toasted King's Hawaiian Bun. The fan-favorite menu item is only available at participating U.S. locations for a limited time.

In addition to reviving the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich, the chain will donate a portion of the sandwich's sales to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund created by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The funds raised will go toward "providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and those affected by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina and Maui this summer," according to a press release.

"For more than eight years, guests have been continuously sending us messages asking us to bring back the King's Hawaiian Pork & Slaw," Yosef Hojchman, Firehouse Subs' chief marketing officer, said in the press release. "We're thrilled to finally deliver! And, give them a sandwich they've been asking for while also giving back to those impacted in the Hawaii wildfires, because we know our guests share our passion for supporting local communities."

After Firehouse Subs announced the return of this sandwich on social media, fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement. "Absolutely the BEST SANDWICH EVER!!" one Instagram user wrote. "8 years has been TOO LONG," another one added.

Customers can order this sandwich in restaurants, online, and on the chain's mobile app.

The returning sandwich isn't the only item gracing menus. Firehouse Subs also just launched its new Tropical Cherry Lime-Aid. This is made with the chain's original recipe with a "pineapple flavored twist." The new drink is available in four varieties: original, sparkling, zero sugar, and sparkling zero sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Over the summer, Firehouse Subs brought back its popular Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub. Available in the U.S. for a limited time, this sandwich features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll.

Even earlier in the year, the sandwich chain rolled out its new Smokin' Triple Stack Sub. Dubbed as one of the chain's "meatiest subs ever," this limited-time menu item contained slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, melted cheddar, sweet and tangy slaw, barbecue sauce, and mayo on a toasted sub roll.