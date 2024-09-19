How To Use 'Fitness Microdosing' To Boost Your Performance & Results

In today's fast-paced world, carving out the time in your busy schedule to work out can feel like a constant struggle. That's why we're here to put "fitness microdosing" on your radar. A similar concept to "exercise snacks" or "movement snacking," fitness microdosing is all about splitting up your exercise regimen into more manageable sessions sprinkled throughout the day. It's a total game-changer for the busy individual.

Rather than blocking out a full hour or longer for a vigorous workout session, fitness microdosing involves performing quick bursts of physical activity, such as workouts that are just five to 10 minutes long. Over time, fitness microdosing can be incredibly beneficial and help boost overall performance.

"Fitness microdosing is creating short bursts of workouts to help improve stamina. It is great for busy individuals who do not have the time to work out for long periods of time," explains Sydney Yeomans, NASM-CPT and director of fitness for BODY20. "Members at our studios are typically busy professionals or stay-at-home parents who simply do not have the time to work out and need that 'fitness microdose.'"

We here at Eat This, Not That! are here to share everything there is to know about fitness microdosing and how to incorporate it into your daily routine.

How To Use 'Fitness Microdosing' To Boost Your Performance

Completing shorter sessions of exercise during the day can help improve stamina and endurance as time goes on. "This allows for those starting a fitness journey to slowly work themselves into longer workouts," Yeomans explains. "It can also be a great way to lift your energy during the day if you're feeling sluggish. A few minutes of activity can get your blood flowing and help stimulate your brain."

The 5 Best Floor Exercises For "Exercise Snacking"

Beyond the convenience factor, consistency is another major asset of fitness microdosing that helps build long-lasting results. By including quick, targeted sessions in your daily schedule, you can build strength, mobility, endurance, and more without putting excess stress on your body.

Yeomans points out that Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), which utilizes electrical impulses to engage various muscle groups in approximately 20 minutes, is "the perfect match for fitness microdosing." But when it comes down to it, fitness microdosing is all about choosing the forms of exercise that work best for you and your schedule.

How Long Do You Need to Work Out for the Best Results?

Whether you decide to lace up your sneakers and go on a brisk morning jog, roll out your mat and perform a short core workout (bicycle crunches, mountain climbers, planks, and Russian twists), or stretch it out with some yoga poses (cat-cow, downward dog to cobra, hip flexor stretch, and child's pose) before bedtime, fitness microdosing will give your metabolism a nice little boost throughout the day and combat the negative impact extended sitting has on your body.