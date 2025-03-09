8 Standing Moves That Burn More Fat Than Running

Struggling to find time for long runs but still want to burn fat? As a Blink Personal Trainer, I've seen countless clients transform their bodies without logging endless miles on the treadmill. I provide personalized attention, professional instruction, and exercise programs based on each member's specific goals. Through motivational techniques and regular check-ins, I help my clients achieve remarkable results. Read on to discover eight standing exercises that can burn more fat than running—and how to incorporate them into your fitness routine.

Why Standing Exercises Can Be More Effective Than Running

Standing exercises, like kettlebell swings, squats, or overhead presses, engage more muscle groups than running. Activating muscles increases calorie burn both during and after exercise.

Continuing to burn calories after exercise is known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).

While running is a great way to maintain cardio endurance, it is very hard on the joints (specifically the knees). Standing exercises are more sustainable over time as they have a lower impact on the joints.

As mentioned, running is an endurance exercise, whereas standing exercises build muscle and strength (in addition to endurance).

Running is a repetitive exercise, working the same muscles in the same movement over and over. Standing exercises allow for variation in both movement and the muscle groups activated.

8 Fat-Burning Standing Moves

Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell Swings: This exercise engages your hips, glutes, core, and shoulders in an explosive, HIIT-like movement. It triggers EPOC.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart with a kettlebell between your legs.

Hinge at the hips (don't squat), and swing the kettlebell to chest level using your hips (not your arms).

Let it swing back between your legs and repeat.

You can use a lighter-weight kettlebell or restrict your range of motion if you would like an easier variation.

Complete for 30-40 seconds, or 12-15 reps for 3-4 sets.

Squat to Press (Thrusters)

Squat to Press (Thrusters): this is a full-body movement that combines muscles in the legs, core, and shoulders. It can also increase your heart rate at a similar rate to cardio while building strength.

Hold two dumbbells at shoulder height. These can be lightweight if needed.

Squat, keeping the weight back in your heels.

As you stand, press the dumbbells overhead. Make sure this movement is controlled.

Lower the weight back to your shoulders (in a controlled manner) and repeat.

Complete 10-12 reps for 3-4 sets.

Jump Squats

Jump Squats: This is a plyometric movement that greatly increases calorie burn.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower into a squat.

Explode up, jumping as high as possible.

Land softly (use control to protect your knees) and repeat.

Complete for 30 seconds, or 10-12 reps for 3-4 sets.

Lunge to Knee Drive

Lunge to Knee Drive: This engages your legs, glutes, and core and even assists with balance.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Step back into a lunge. Remember to keep your knee aligned with your toes.

Drive your back knee forward and up to your chest – stay as upright as possible, and try not to lean forward. (If this is too difficult, just do straight lunges.)

Continue on the same side for your determined number of reps, then switch sides.

Complete 10-12 reps per leg for 3-4 sets.

Dumbbell Snatch

Dumbbell Snatch: This exercise works the legs, back, shoulders, and core in one move. The movement itself is high intensity and triggers fat burn.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell on the floor. (The dumbbell can be any weight.)

Hinge down and grab the dumbbell with one hand.

Explosively pull it overhead in one motion. (If needed, you can do the motion slower.)

Lower and repeat.

Complete 8-10 reps per side for 3-4 sets.

High Knees

High Knees: This exercise elevates your heart rate and engages your core and legs in a dynamic movement.

Stand tall with one knee lifted towards your chest.

Alternate your legs as fast as possible, pumping your arms for momentum. Remember to keep your legs lifted to waist height. (You can slow down the pace if needed.)

Complete 30-45 seconds for 3-4 sets.

Skater Jumps

Skater Jumps: Lateral movements engage more muscles than cardio.

Start in a slight squat.

Jump to the right, landing softly on your right foot.

Immediately jump left, landing on your left foot. (You can step side to side instead of jumping if needed.)

Complete 30 seconds or 10-12 reps for 3-4 sets.

Battle Ropes

Battle Ropes: this is a full body, high intensity workout that burns a ton of calories. It engages the arms, shoulders, legs, and core.

Hold the battle ropes, one in each hand.

Waves: Move the ropes up and down fast.

Slams: Lift the ropes high and slam them down hard. *For either exercise, you should engage your whole body, not just your arms.

Complete for 20-30 seconds for 3-4 sets.

How to Structure Your Standing Workout

Pick 4-5 moves and perform them in a circuit for 30-40 seconds each. Rest 15-30 seconds between moves. Complete 3-5 rounds. Add weights or increase speed for extra intensity.

Results You Can Expect in Just 4 Weeks

People can expect a leaner, more defined midsection due to the core activation necessary in each movement. This is also true for the arms, shoulders, and legs from doing movements like thrusters, snatches, and skater jumps.

Kettlebell swings and battle ropes will lead to increased endurance and muscle stamina.

You'll burn more calories at rest due to EPOC.

Tips for Beginners

Focus on form – master each movement before adding weight or increasing reps. Proper technique is key to preventing injuries.

Set a realistic schedule that you can stick to. Working out 3-4 days a week is a great place to start. Be sure to include rest days in your plan as well.

Adjust your schedule or the exercise if needed to accommodate how your body is feeling.

Can These Standing Moves Replace Running?

Standing exercises can replace cardio if you are looking to build muscle while burning fat. Standing exercises trigger EPOC more than cardio, and they are easier on the joints.

If your goal is endurance or a low-intensity workout, then you still might want to include cardio in your routine.