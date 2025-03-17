If You Can Do This Stretch, You're More Flexible Than Most

Flexibility, how do you define it? In simple terms, it's about moving efficiently from one position to the next. Proper mobility requires a balance of flexibility, strength, and control across multiple joints. That's why the Deep Squat with Thoracic Reach is such a powerful assessment. This single movement combines lower-body mobility, hip flexibility, thoracic spine rotation, and shoulder mobility, making it a gold standard for measuring full-body movement quality.

Yet, most of us spend our days locked into chairs, hunched over screens, and reinforcing poor posture that limits both squat depth and overhead reach. As a result, tight hips, restricted thoracic spines, and weak core engagement are all too common, leading to stiffness, pain, and reduced performance. If you can perform this stretch with control and ease, you're moving better than the majority of the population.

Want to see how your flexibility stacks up? Let's break down why this stretch is so effective, how to do it properly, and how to improve if you're struggling to hit full depth with control and ease.

Why the Deep Squat with Thoracic Reach Is a True Test of Flexibility

This flexibility drill targets multiple muscle groups and mobility chains at once. Here's what makes it a standout flexibility test:

Ankle Mobility: A deep squat requires excellent dorsiflexion, crucial for athletic performance and injury prevention.

Hip Flexibility: If your hips are tight, maintaining a deep squat will be difficult, limiting your movement potential in everyday activities and workouts.

Thoracic Mobility: Reaching overhead while in a squat tests the flexibility of your upper back, helping to counteract the tightness caused by prolonged sitting.

Core and Postural Strength: Maintaining an upright torso in this position demands strong core engagement and postural control.

How to Perform the Deep Squat with Thoracic Reach

Follow these steps to assess your flexibility:

Set Up in a Deep Squat: Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width, toes pointed slightly outward. Lower into a deep squat, keeping your heels planted. Engage Your Core: Keep your chest lifted and avoid collapsing forward. Reach Up with One Arm: Extend one arm toward the ceiling while keeping the other hand on the ground or your ankle for support. Hold and Breathe: Pause for a few seconds, feeling the stretch through your upper back and shoulders. Switch Sides: Lower the raised arm and repeat on the opposite side.

If you can efficiently execute this movement while maintaining depth, balance, and controlled breathing, you're more flexible than most!

Pro Tips:

Warm Up First: Cold muscles limit mobility. Do dynamic stretches or light movement (e.g., leg swings, cat-cow stretches) before testing your squat and reach.

Engage Your Feet: Actively press into the ground and grip with your toes to enhance stability and control in your deep squat.

Use Assistance if Needed: If you struggle with depth, hold onto a stable surface (like a squat rack) to maintain balance and gradually increase your range.

Film Yourself: Recording your form can help you spot imbalances, track progress, and make necessary adjustments.

How to Improve Your Deep Squat with Thoracic Reach

If you struggle with this stretch, don't worry! Here are key strategies to improve your flexibility:

1. Enhance Ankle Mobility

Calf Stretch: Hold a wall stretch to improve dorsiflexion.

Ankle Rockers: Perform controlled forward knee drives while keeping heels down.

2. Open Up Your Hips

Hip Flexor Stretch: Loosen tight hip flexors that might limit your squat depth.

90/90 Hip Switches: Improve internal and external hip rotation.

3. Improve Thoracic Mobility

T-Spine Rotations: Perform seated or quadruped rotations to increase spinal flexibility.

Foam Rolling: Target the upper back to release tension and enhance movement quality.

4. Strengthen Your Core

Dead Bug Exercise: Reinforce core control and stability.

Pallof Press: Improve anti-rotational strength to maintain a strong squat position.

Final Tips for Success

Test Yourself Regularly: Check your squat depth and reach every few weeks to measure progress.

Move Daily: Consistency is key. Integrate mobility drills into your routine.

Breathe and Relax: Don't force the stretch; controlled breathing helps deepen your range over time.

Don't Neglect Recovery: Foam rolling, massage, and targeted mobility work can help loosen tight areas and improve flexibility over time.