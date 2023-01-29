9 Food Delivery Stories That Are Simply Hilarious

The food delivery business is huge and only getting bigger. The global food delivery service will account for a $320 billion annual market size by the year 2029. Spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and still going strong because people really like having food delivered to them, there are good things ahead for the food companies that get you food to your door.

For delivery workers, however, things are not quite so good. While more often than not it's a cut-and-dried situation of the transfer of meals for payment, they occasionally find themselves in such strange, hilarious, or outright unbelievable situations that there's really nothing to be done about it except to laugh.

We hope the delivery workers featured here also got a good tip with their laughs, of course.

1 Knock and roar

One food delivery worker tried to keep the customer happy by following the delivery instructions precisely. Per BuzzFeed, those were to "beat on the door like you're the cops, and then rawr like a T-Rex to scare my kids." The trouble? Those instructions had been added to the system for a previous delivery and were never deleted, so when the customer's wife, who had placed the order, opened the door, she was very confused.

2 Double check your messages

One driver got so fed up with the wait at a sushi restaurant that he admitted to sending the customer a note harshly criticizing the place. "I apologize for this, you might as well order from somewhere else because the idiot at the front didn't even put in the order, they're all a bunch of morons who don't know how to do their jobs," the message read. The problem? He hadn't texted the customer, but a worker at the restaurant.

3 The Bear

One driver who worked for Edible Arrangements had a truly remarkable encounter, per her Reddit post. She showed up to a customer's house only to find no one home. Sort of. As it happens, the customer arrived a minute later, rolled down the window, and calmly informed her she was not alone, saying: "I don't want to alarm you, but there's a bear right behind you." She turned and, lo and behold, there was a bear snuffling about at arm's reach. The petrified delivery worker turned back to the customer and asked: "What do I do?" To which the quick-thinking homeowner yelled: "Get in the car!"

4 The Hot Fruit

One delivery worker was confused but reserved judgment when he was tasked with delivering a hot fruit salad. As in a bowl of fruit that, per the instructions on the ticket, had been kept under a warming light prior to delivery. Except that the person had not ordered fruit salad, they had ordered "Frito Pie," which is hot chili with Frito chips. It had been entered wrong as "Frito Salad" and then further misinterpreted as fruit salad. Kept warm.

5 The Sneaky Vegan

A delivery driver shared that, among his stories, which included hopping over locked security gates to escape properties multiple times, delivering to an ex-girlfriend, and more, one of his favorite moments was delivering a pizza to a friend of his who was an avowed vegan. Said "vegan" "tipped [him] to keep it a secret."

6 Drag Racing the Customer

A driver with a need for speed recounted the time he got into a road race with a Porsche. The sportscar was tailgating him so he took the bait and raced off, weaving in and out of traffic and then racing down suburban streets staying just ahead of the other lead-footed driver. When he finally reached his destination, it turned out he had been racing against the man he was delivering to.

7 The Puppy Party

A pizza delivery driver's best delivery ever was to a party a man had planned that was part a child's birthday party, part animal adoption event. He dropped off the pizzas, and then the host invited him to see the party room. "We get down to the basement and it was a puppy party. A true and actual puppy party, some sort of adoption event he'd set up for his kids b-day… [there] was a gaggle of 8th-grade girls playing with DOZENS of puppies being supervised by handlers. Every kind of puppy I could imagine. I set the pizzas down on the bar and just sat on the floor and squealed and giggled while puppies tried to eat the smell of pizza off of me, succeeding only in devouring my heart through my face."

8 The Revenge Burgers

A SkipTheDishes driver got a good laugh and a lot of burgers one night. It turned out a man's neighbor, with whom he was feuding, would regularly order food delivered to him to be paid in cash. So, when the driver arrived with 10 bacon cheeseburgers, the man explained the situation and sent the driver off with a bag of burgers to enjoy at his leisure.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 70-Pound Cake Down

And finally, one delivery driver who worked for a custom bakery delivered a 70-pound wedding cake to a customer who promptly approved of the cake and then said he'd carry it up to the venue himself. The driver, a professional, explained "that the cake is heavy and that I have done this dozens of times, wouldn't be a problem at all. He gets upset and requests that I leave it there for him, I didn't want to argue and just want to go home. So I have him sign the order sheet and now I have nothing to do with the cake. I leave and as I start to push the door I hear the loudest 'F–k' ever, walked back around the corner and can see that the guy only got up about 5 steps before he fell face first into the cake!"