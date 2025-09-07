It’s always essential to stay up-to-date on product recalls. While most recalled products likely won’t land you in the hospital, some may harm your health. Recently, a handful of major recalls have impacted food that many of us eat. Here are recalls just announced for 5 popular foods.

Country Eggs

Country Eggs, LLC, recalled large brown eggs sold in two states due to possible Salmonella contamination. Ninety-five people across 14 states were affected, and 18 were hospitalized. Large Brown Cage-Free “sunshine” or “Omega-3 Golden” Yolk Eggs sold by the dozen in California and Nevada under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, and Nijiya Market were recalled.

Cocktail Shrimp

Aquastar (USA) Corp recalled Cocktail Shrimp 6oz because of possible health risks. The shrimp are possibly contaminated with Cs-137, a man-made radioisotope of cesium, which can cause an elevated risk of cancer. They were sold at Walmart stores in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. “Walmart and Sam’s Club are committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals,” the company said in a statement. “In the event of a product recall, we work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from our stores and clubs.”

Hostess Ding Dongs

Hostess Ding Dongs were pulled from shelves nationwide on Aug. 20 due to possible mold contamination. This may have been the effect of a mechanical description during production, creating conditions that made the pastries susceptible to mold growth before the products’ expiration dates. Recalled Ding Dongs should be thrown away or returned for a refund or replacement.

Salad Kits

Taylor Fresh Foods recalled Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz. According to the recall, the premade salads contain undeclared sesame and soy. The products were sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Blue Bell Ice Cream

Blue Bell Creameries recalled over 16,000 tubs of ice cream in 16 states due to a dangerous labeling error. Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream was packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons. Therefore, the cartons did not list almond, walnut, and pecan allergens. The product is safe to eat, unless you have an allergy or sensitivity to nuts.