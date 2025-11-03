7 Food Recalls You Need to Check in Your Kitchen Right Now

Foods are recalled all the time and some impact millions while others are not as far-reaching, but should still be paid attention to. While some of these recalls aren’t connected to anyone getting sick, it’s best to be safe than sorry and not take any chances, especially with issues like potential Salmonella or Listeria contamination. Here are seven food recalls you need to check in your kitchen right now.

Kenz Henz Eggs

More than 6 million eggs are being recalled by Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, TX, due to potential salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, the recalled “12 Count Pasture Raised eggs” were sold in retail stores in Houston, TX, and anyone who has them should immediately get rid of them. “Kenz Henz brand Grade AA Large Eggs are packaged in a 12 count carton marked with UPC code 86949400030, a Julian date of 241 (Aug 30) to 244 (Sep 2) and 246 (Sep 4) to 247 (Sep5) with a best by date of 10/11 to 10/14 and 10/16 to 10/17 stamped on the side,” the agency shares.

Italian Parsley

Pacific International Marketing (“Pacific”) is recalling 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley because it may be contaminated with salmonella. The UPC for the 30 and 60 ct bunched Italian Parsley is 40695 80125, located on the twist tie. The UPC for the 24 ct bags is 40695 80120. The shelf life of Italian Parsley is 18 days from harvest, or October 10, 2025.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky

Costco customers who bought the Golden Island Korean BBQ Pork Jerky (item #1860082) are being advised to return the jerky to Costco for a full refund in an email sent from Costco and Golden Island. Customers have reported finding metal foreign material in packets of the jerky, which is now being recalled. The product subject to recall bears establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide.

Hormel Frozen Chicken

Hormel is recalling nearly five million pounds of frozen chicken after containing possible metal fragments getting into the chicken, possibly from a conveyor belt. The entire list of recalled foods can be found here. “Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling 215,258 cases, or 4,874,815 total pounds, of HORMEL® FIRE BRAISED™ items that have an establishment number of P-223 sent to foodservice operators throughout the United States as they may contain extraneous metal material,’ the company announced.

E.A. Sween Pulled Pork Sandwich

E.A. Sween Company just recalled approximately 127,887 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic (view labels here). Customers who have the 5.5-oz. paper wrapped “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” sandwiches should not eat them. The barbecue pulled pork sandwich items were produced on various dates between January 13, 2025, and October 15, 2025, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Egg Burritos

M.C.I. Foods Inc is recalling approximately 91,585 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast burrito and wrap products containing eggs that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSIS. View the full list of labels here. The products bear establishment number “EST. 1162A” or “P-5890A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to foodservice institutions nationwide, the agency warns.

FreshRealm Rice Cauliflower

A public health alert has been issued by the FSIS for ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm containing riced cauliflower that could have been contaminated with Listeria. Sold by Blue Apron: 13.05-oz. plastic tray packages labeled “DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables” with lot codes 25240 and 25247. The product bears establishment number “P-3081.” Sold by Marley Spoon: 10.5-oz. packages labeled “BALANCE by Marley Spoon BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower” with lot code 25255. The product bears establishment number “Est. 47718.” These products are no longer being sold but if they are in your fridge or freezer, throw them out!