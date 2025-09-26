7 Food Recalls You Need to Check in Your Home Right Now

Due to the stringent rules of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), you can be assured that most foods sold at the grocery store are safe to eat. However, occasionally, food gets contaminated, mislabeled, or has faulty packaging, posing a risk to consumers. Luckily, the FDA is prompt to address these situations. Here are 7 food recalls you need to check in your home.

Lots of Shrimp Products

The FDA recently announced that AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle has recalled about 85,000 bags of shrimp products sold at major grocery chains nationwide due to potential contamination with cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. Various products were impacted, including raw and cooked shrimp products and skewers. No illnesses have been reported to date, but the contamination poses potential long-term cancer risks through repeated exposure. The questionable shrimp was sold between June 12, 2025, and September 17, 2025, at several major stores, including Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Ralph’s, Kroger, and Mariano’s, and distributed in 31 states.

Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke

A recall for Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke sold at Costco stores due to potential Listeria contamination has also been issued. Annasea Foods Group recalled more than 3,000 pounds of Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke from Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand after green onions used in the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) release. The recalled poke tuna product has a packing and sell-by dates of Sept. 18 and Sept. 22, and was sold in 33 states.

7 Costco Recalls You Need to Check in Your Home Right Now

3 Different Varieties of Wegmans Canned Fruit

On September 12, Wegmans recalled three varieties of its store-brand canned fruit after they contained lead levels above regulatory limits. These products include Wegmans FYFGA Fruit Cocktail, Wegmans FYFGA Halved Pears in Pear Juice, and Wegmans Organic Sliced Pears. You’re eligible for a full refund if you bought one of these fruit cans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprouts Organics Baby Food Pouches

On September 16, Sprout Organics voluntarily recalled one lot of its Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach flavor after routine sampling revealed it may contain elevated lead levels. The pouches were sold in Walgreens locations (as well as some independent stores in the Southern region of the U.S.) between September and December 2024.

Ground Cinamon

On September 12, the FDA expanded its ground cinnamon public health alert to include another brand linked to elevated lead levels. After sample testing, it was revealed that Jiva Organic ground cinnamon contained higher lead levels than what the federal agency considers safe to consume. If you have the product in your spice cabinet, the FDA urges you to throw it away.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene

Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene (Item #1879870) has been recalled. “There is a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use,” they write. If you have an unopened bottle, they don’t even want you to return it, offering specific instructions on safely throwing it away. Bring the letter to the warehouse, and you will be given a full refund.

12 Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now

Dubai Style Chocolate

Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate (Item #1932972) sold between May 1 and August 29 at Costco “inadvertently” lists gluten instead of wheat as an allergen. While risk is low, you can return the item to your warehouse for a refund if you have a wheat allergy.