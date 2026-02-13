2 Food Recalls You Must Check in Your Pantry This Week

These 2 food recalls could affect items already in your pantry.

Because of the stringent rules of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), most foods sold in grocery stores are safe to eat. However, food occasionally becomes contaminated, mislabeled, or has faulty packaging, posing a risk to consumers. Luckily, the FDA is prompt to address these situations. Staying on top of food recalls is important for protecting your health, especially if you have food allergies. This week, there are two major food recalls to be aware of, and the items could be lurking in your pantry.

If you have Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies, toss them now. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded a December 2025 recall involving Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies due to a possible choking hazard. According to the FDA, a mixing process error may have caused small clumps of corn starch to form in some cookies, which could pose a choking risk.

22.4-ounce Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie (8-count)

UPC 44000086688

Best-by dates: May 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2026

2.8-ounce Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie pouch

UPC 4400008667

Best-by dates: May 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2026

7.0-ounce Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie (5-count)

UPC 44000085650

Best-by dates: May 10, 12, and 18, 2026

1.4-ounce Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookie pouch

UPC 4400008566

Best-by dates: May 10, 12, and 18, 2026

If you have any of the recalled Chips Ahoy products, throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have questions about the recall, contact Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-855-535-5948.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also elevated a nationwide recall of cake and bread mixes to a Class I designation. This is its most serious warning, issued when a product poses a risk of severe illness or death.

The recall, which was also first announced in December, involves 866 bags of mixes from Dallas-based distribution company B.C. Williams Bakery Service and includes 51 bags of Spice Cake Mix, 720 bags of Bread and Roll Mix, and 95 bags of Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix, which may contain an undeclared milk allergen that could trigger life-threatening reactions in people with milk allergies.

The recalled products were packaged in 50-pound bags:

Spice Cake Mix — Batch 221

Bread and Roll Mix — Lot #072225-217, Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226, Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208 and Lot #101725-209

Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix — Lot #072925-220 and Lot #071825-36