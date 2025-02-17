9 Best Foods to Lower Blood Pressure, According to Cardiologists

If you have high blood pressure, there are some uncontrollable, as well as controllable, factors. "High blood pressure, or hypertension, can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, age, lifestyle choices, and underlying health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and kidney disease. Stress, lack of physical activity, and a diet high in salt, sugar, and fat can also contribute to elevated blood pressure levels," explains Marianela Areces, MD, Cardiologist with Pritikin Longevity Center. Diet plays a crucial role in managing blood pressure. "Foods high in sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars can increase blood pressure," Dr. Areces continues. "Conversely, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help lower blood pressure by providing essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and fiber." Here are 7 foods that help reduce blood pressure.

Leafy Greens

Martha Theran, RD, a Nutritionist at Pritikin Longevity Center who works with Dr. Areces, recommends amping up your intake of leafy greens. Greens like kale, spinach, and collard greens are "rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels in the body," she says.

Berries

Berries are one sweet treat that can help your heart, not hurt it. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are "high in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which can help reduce blood pressure," says Theran.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are another heart-healthy good. Theran specifically recommends oats, as they "contain soluble fiber, which can help lower cholesterol and improve heart health."

Bananas

A banana a day will keep the cardiologist away, according to Theran. "Another excellent source of potassium, aiding in sodium balance," she says.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish – including anchovies, herring, mackerel, salmon, and sardines – are also great for a heart-healthy diet. "Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure," she says.

Beets

Beets are also efficient for controlling blood pressure. "Contain nitrates, which can help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow," says Theran.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Garlic

Garlic may be stinky but offers some potent health benefits. "Known for its ability to increase nitric oxide levels, which helps relax blood vessels," says Theran.

Beans and Legumes

Beans and legumes — lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and adzuki beans — are great sources to increase your fiber and plant protein intake, maintains Theran. "Studies have shown the association of legume consumption with lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure," she explains.

Nuts and Seeds

The last item on her list? Nuts and seeds. However, she recommends them "in moderation" as a great source of healthy fats, "and they also add some protein and fiber to your diet," she says.