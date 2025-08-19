7 Daily Foods That Lower Body Fat Percentage Without Losing Muscle

Dropping weight while maintaining lean muscle is the ultimate goal for many, but it takes more than hitting the gym and having a consistent workout routine. What you eat every day plays a major role in how your body burns fat and maintains strength. To help improve your overall health and preserve muscle while lowering your body fat percentage, there are certain foods that should be added to your diet and nutrition expert and personal trainer Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD reveals seven daily staples to start eating.

Eggs

Eggs are quick and easy to make and are packed with healthy fats. According to Sabat, “Eggs are one of nature’s most perfect muscle foods — rich in complete protein and essential amino acids that feed your muscles while helping you burn more calories through digestion.”

Wild Caught Salmon

Salmon is high in protein and a versatile fish that can be enjoyed in so many delicious ways. It’s also something Sabat recommends for including in your diet on a regular basis. “Wild caught salmon delivers a one-two punch for body composition: omega-3 fats help reduce inflammation and improve fat metabolism, while its high-quality protein supports lean muscle retention,” she says.

Unsweetened Greek Yogurt

Unsweetened Greek Yogurt is a nutritional way to start off your day and maintain muscle mass, according to Sabat. “Unsweetened Greek yogurt packs twice the protein of regular yogurt, making it ideal for muscle repair — and the probiotics can help improve gut health, which is linked to better fat regulation.” she explains.

Leafy Greens

Leafy Greens are ideal for a salad base, or sauteed with your favorite seasonings for a tasty side dish. Plus, they’re really healthy. “Low-calorie and nutrient-dense, leafy greens let you fill your plate without filling out your waistline — plus, their fiber slows digestion, helping you stay satisfied while preserving muscle during fat loss,” says Sabat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Berries

Berries like blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are a delicious snack or yogurt topping, but they can also aid in weight loss goals. “Berries satisfy a sweet craving with far fewer carbs than other fruits, and their antioxidants help reduce inflammation that can slow down your fat-burning progress,” per Sabat.

Lean Grass-Fed Beef

There’s countless dishes you can make with lean grass-fed beef and it’s a must-have for keeping muscle while losing body fat, according to Sabat. “Grass-fed beef provides creatine and iron for strong, active muscles — and its healthy fat profile can actually help your body burn more fat over time,” she explains.

Chia Seeds

Don’t let their tiny size fool you–chia seeds are nutritional force. “Chia seeds are a tiny powerhouse of fiber, protein, and omega-3s that keep hunger in check, stabilize blood sugar, and support lean muscle preservation while you burn fat,” says Sabat.