Skip to content

8 Foods That Make Your Pee Smell—and Why

Experts say what you eat and drink can impact how your urine smells.
Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC
By Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC
Published on June 6, 2023 | 11:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Samantha Boesch

We may not talk about it publicly, but we have all noticed it at one point in our lives—eating some foods can make our pee smell. When you take a step back and really think about it, it does make sense that what we eat can impact how our urine smells. You see, our urine can contain what our bodies consider to be waste, and if the breakdown of a certain food results in a compound that has a certain scent, it is natural for that scent to appear in your own pee when you go to the restroom.

If you have ever wondered which foods can make your pee smell, and why this phenomenon occurs, keep reading to learn which 8 foods and drinks can do just this. Then, make sure to check out 11 Supplements Dietitians Actually Take.

1

Fish

plate of fish and veggies
Shutterstock

"Eating fish can create smelly urine for some," says Sheri Berger, RDN, CDCES. A condition called primary trimethylaminuria is associated with not being able to alter the chemical trimethylamine, resulting in urine that has a smell similar to decaying fish. Along with fish, other foods that contain trimethylamine include eggs and liver.

RELATED: 8 Drinks To Help You Poop Immediately

2

Coffee

close-up mature woman in pink shirt holding pink mug of coffee, concept of how drinking coffee can help you lose weight
Shutterstock

Yes, drinking too much of your beloved morning brew can result in some unsavory effects on our urine's scent, as this drink "contains compounds known as methylxanthine," says Jessie Husley, RD, LD. These compounds can "have a diuretic effect on the body," potentially increasing urine production and potentially leading to a stronger urine odor. "Additionally, coffee's natural aroma and its ability to alter the pH balance of urine can contribute to a distinct scent," she added.

3

Cumin

curcumin
Shutterstock

Cumin is a popular spice that is a must in taco recipes and many Indian dishes. But consuming too much of this ingredient may result in having urine with a distinct odor. Cumin "contains sulfur compounds that can contribute to changes in urine scent," Husley explains. "When consumed, these sulfur compounds are metabolized by the body and excreted through urine, potentially resulting in a slightly stronger or different odor."

4

Garlic

how to peel garlic
Shutterstock

Garlic has sulfur-containing natural compounds which gives this food different biological, and potentially beneficial, properties. Including this food in your diet "can result in smelly urine," says Kristen White, RDN, CLT. "Sulfur is beneficial to the body for daily detoxification purposes, but leaves a not-so-lovely odor."

RELATED: The Absolute Easiest Way To Peel Garlic, According to a Chef

5

Asparagus

grilled asparagus on wooden surface
Shutterstock

Perhaps the most commonly associated food when it comes to smelly urine, asparagus is a major culprit in this category. This is due to the breakdown of the asparagusic acid found in this veggie, which "is metabolized into sulfur-containing compounds when digested," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT. "These compounds can give urine a distinctive, pungent odor," she adds. While some sources estimate that only 50% of people have smelly urine after eating asparagus, others argue that everyone has this experience, but not everyone has the ability to perceive it.

6

Cabbage

shredded cabbage
Shutterstock

Cabbage is categorized as a cruciferous vegetable, and "Eating cruciferous vegetables, like cabbage, can temporarily change the smell of your urine to a strong sulfur scent," says Catherine Karnatz, MPH, RD. "This unusual aroma comes from a compound naturally found in cabbage called methyl mercaptan, which causes the release of a distinct odor similar to rotten eggs," she adds.

7

Pineapple

sliced pineapple
Shutterstock

There are plenty of foods that can cause urine to smell poorly. But there are also some options that can make your urine smell slightly sweet and, perhaps, more pleasant. Pineapple is one food that may help you experience better-smelling pee, if that is your goal.

"Pineapple is higher in natural sugar than some other fruits, and it can make various body fluids, like urine, smell better," says Berger.

RELATED: Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

8

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice
Shutterstock

Because drinking cranberry juice can lower the pH of urine, drinking it can reduce an ammonia-like odor that some people experience in their urine, potentially making your pee smell better  Just be sure to opt for a cranberry juice that is not made with added sugars.

Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, CLEC
Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, book author, and recipe developer who has been in practice for almost 20 years. Read more about Lauren
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
  4. Source:
  5. Source:

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Healthy Eating
  • burger king croissanwich sandwiches with coffee and hash browns

    The Best & Worst Breakfast Sandwiches

  • buffalo wings blue cheese

    These Are the Unhealthiest Fast-Food Wings

  • Bacon brands

    The Best & Worst Bacon Brands

  • purple yams_ube

    Everything You Need To Know About Ube

  • eating dessert

    The Best Healthy Desserts on Store Shelves