10 Foods That Flatten Your Stomach in Just Weeks

With spring here and summer on the horizon you may be thinking more about banishing belly fat. Maybe you're feeling the bloat or you just want to look better in your clothes. Whatever the reason, it's a common desire to reduce fat in the abdominal area.

By now we know that you can't spot-reduce fat. It's not as simple as doing a bunch of crunches – in order to see a difference you've got to change your lifestyle which means paying attention to not just your calories and what you're eating, but to your movement, water intake and even your stress levels.

Amy Goodson MS, RD, LD, CSSD, a registered dietitian and consultant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with an emphasis in overall health, wellness and sports nutrition says that while no single food will magically melt away belly fat, certain nutrient-rich choices can support better digestion, reduce bloating and promote fullness. These 10 foods are packed with fiber, healthy fats, probiotics and anti-inflammatory nutrients that help improve gut health, regulate appetite and keep your stomach feeling lean and comfortable.

Berries

Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and more come in colorful hues and are a sweet topping or a dessert on their own. "Packed with fiber and antioxidants, berries can help regulate digestion and reduce inflammation that contributes to bloating," says Goodson. "Their low sugar content also supports balanced blood sugar levels."

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are the basis of a great salad, and they can really do a body good. "High in water and fiber, leafy greens like spinach and kale help prevent constipation and support a healthy digestive tract, both of which can minimize belly puffiness," says Goodson.

Nuts

If you're looking for a snack that will keep you satisfied, nuts might be your BFF. "A handful of almonds or walnuts provides fiber, protein and healthy fats that help keep you full longer and stabilize blood sugar to reduce cravings and midsection weight gain," says Goodson.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggs

Whether they're your go-to for breakfast, or you eat them hardboiled as a snack, eggs can be amazing for your physique. "Eggs are a protein powerhouse that helps build lean muscle and keeps you satisfied, both of which can support a flatter appearance when paired with regular exercise," says Goodson.

Oatmeal

"Oats are rich in soluble fiber, which aids in digestion and helps feed beneficial gut bacteria that reduce bloating and support metabolic health," says Goodson. Have this for breakfast and add healthy toppings of your choosing.

Sardines

Sardines are an easy protein you can toss in your salad or pasta. But did you know they can help with the belly bloat, too? "These small fish are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, both of which can fight inflammation and promote fat metabolism, including around the belly," says Goodson.

Avocado

Avocados are "extra" for a reason – they provide so many benefits to your body, including helping you get that coveted flat stomach. "Rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber, and potassium, avocados help manage belly fat, improve digestion and reduce water retention," says Goodson. "The fiber supports gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria and promoting regularity, both key for a flatter stomach."

Yogurt

You've probably heard that yogurt has "good" bacteria. But did you know it can also be good for banishing belly fat? "Yogurt with live and active cultures provides probiotics that support gut health, reduce gas and aid digestion for a less bloated stomach," says Goodson. For those who like their yogurt thick, Greek yogurt is a great option.

Salmon

This oily fish tastes so good when made on the grill. It can also work wonders toward helping you get that flat stomach. "Salmon is a great source of anti-inflammatory omega-3s and high-quality protein, which can help reduce belly fat and support a flatter look over time," says Goodson. Have it with a squeeze of lemon for a light and bright flavor.

Bananas

Though bananas sometimes get a bad rap for being sweet and "fattening" they're actually a great food to eat on repeat for a flat tummy. "Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium and reduce water retention, easing belly bloat," says Goodson. "They also contain prebiotic fiber, which feeds good gut bacteria and supports a healthier, less bloated digestive system."