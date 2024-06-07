An Iconic Burger Chain Is Expanding With 20 New Locations

America's culinary scene is saturated with burger chains, and the country is continuing to get more of them. Over the past few months, burger joints of different sizes and varieties have announced notable expansion plans, with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers being one of them.

Yesterday, the Wichita, Kan.-based chain announced that it will open 20 new restaurants in Houston, Texas, as part of a deal with franchise group Lone Star Custard. The group consists of brothers John, Nick, and Joe DePinto.

With this agreement, the Lone Star Group is also acquiring 18 existing restaurants in the Houston market. The franchisee first joined forces with Freddy's in 2022 and has since opened 24 restaurants throughout Texas, with locations in the San Antonio, Austin, and Rio Grande Valley markets.

Freddy's has not yet shared the locations or specific timing of the upcoming Houston locations. The chain currently has 80 Texas restaurants, according to its website.

"We are immensely proud of the impressive growth and success the DePinto brothers have accomplished in the few short years since they began franchising with Freddy's," Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer, said in a press release. "Their achievements underscore the strength of our franchise system. We're excited to continue supporting Lone Star Custard as they bring Freddy's signature quality and hospitality to even more communities across Texas."

Looking ahead, Freddy's aims to open 65 new restaurants in 2024. The chain currently operates more than 530 locations across 36 states and has over 130 locations in development for both 2024 and 2025. Last year, the chain opened 62 new locations—a record for the company.

Booming Chain Odd Burger Is Opening 40 Stores In a New State

In January, Freddy's announced that it's looking to have 800 restaurants by 2026. QSR Magazine previously reported that the chain believes it can reach more than 3,000 restaurants across North America. On June 4, Freddy's opened its latest restaurant in Conroe, Texas.

Freddy's isn't the only major burger chain with ambitious expansion goals. During its first-quarter earnings call last month, Shake Shack announced plans to open about 80 new locations in 2024. This growth would increase the chain's footprint by around 15%. Additionally, Wisconsin-based Culver's previously shared plans to open 51 new restaurants this year.