6 Restaurant Chains That Serve Biscuits Fans Obsess Over

Biscuits are the quintessential comfort food. Whether you love them with gravy, butter and jam or as a sandwich, you can’t go wrong—they’re delicious. When dining out, biscuits are meant to be a starter or side dish to enhance your meal, but at some chains the biscuits are the star. Flaky, buttery, golden biscuits are hard to come by, but some restaurants bake them to perfection. From classic Southern spots to unexpected fast-food favorites, here are 6 restaurant chains serving biscuits people can’t stop raving about.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is a go-to for an affordable seafood meal, but their cheddar bay biscuits have become the main attraction. It’s not hard to eat a basket or two of warm biscuits at the popular chain and customers can’t get enough. A recent customer wrote on Yelp, “It was our first time visiting a red lobster and it did not disappoint! As soon as we walked in everyone was welcoming, and attentive to making sure our experience was great. The food was amazing! The cheese biscuits are incredible, everything our server Mercedes suggested was amazing.”

Popeyes

Popeyes has a loyal fan base for its New Orleans style rice and beans and chicken, but their biscuits also have a large following. In a Reddit thread, many defended the fast-food joint as the top spot to get biscuits. One person wrote, “Popeyes biscuits are the only food that doubles as a meal and a workout. One bite in, and you’re fighting for your life to find a drink. I love em.” Another chimed in and commented, “There is no biscuit better than Popeye’s.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hardee’s

Hardee’s has a longstanding reputation for their made-from-scratch biscuits and fans love them. A Redditor wrote, “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years.” A second commented, “Hardee’s makes their biscuits in house. I’ve never had a bad biscuit. Are they different elsewhere?”

Bojangles

Bojangles has earned a cult following with its Southern-style fried chicken and daily fresh baked biscuits, which some wait in line for to get the first batch of the day. One Redditor wrote, “The only one on the list that really deserves its place is Bojangles cajun chicken filet biscuit.” Another shared, “The only eatable biscuit on this list is Bojangles.”

Cracker Barrel

There’s plenty of reasons to love Cracker Barrel. The old-time store, all-day breakfast and of course their biscuits. One Yelper wrote, “The maple bacon chicken is GOOD! I love the biscuits and the ambiance/customer service is good during the week, weekends not so good.” Another Yelp reviewer wrote, “Biscuits were THE BEST EVER …OMG!!!!”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu is gaining a lot of attention, especially for its spicy chicken biscuit. A Redditor wrote, “Spicy biscuit with honey is elite.” A second shared, “With cheese and strawberry jelly! The spicy/sweet combo is fire.” A third wrote, “Spicy biscuit + egg + Colby cheese is perfection. Add some strawberry jam/jelly for the sweet/spicy combo.”