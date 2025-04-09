Fritos Brings Back Classic Flavor Fans Call "Dangerous and Addictive"

Fritos just brought back a hugely popular snack, and fans are absolutely thrilled with the news. The Fritos Queso Flavor Twists was briefly available in 2023 and proved to be such a big hit, Frito-Lay is re-releasing the crunchy, savory, spicy little bites. The corkscrew chips are designed to hold as much of that additive seasoning as possible, and customers who are already crazy about the Honey BBQ flavor are raving about this one too.

"My Favorite Snack"

"Oh, Dot's Pretzels. I'm sorry to break it to you: you've been supplanted as my favorite snack by these Fritos Queso Flavor Twists," one enthusiastic Redditor shared. "Your spiciness and flavor was a big draw (and I blame the members of this sub for raving about you so much that I had to find out what the hoopla was about), but Fritos has a milder, cheesy flavor that's not as salty as their regular corn chips and not as overpowering as their BBQ twists. I've been carefully measuring out a serving at a time of these twists to assure I don't plow right through the bag in one sitting. I might be back, Dot's…especially if Costco stops stocking these twists."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Other fans say they can't keep the chips in the house because of how tasty they are, calling the snack a 2-3 bag item. "I already know this is a danger zone snack for me. I'm pretty sure I'd eat it all in a day," one Redditor shared. "Oh, this is dangerous. How to make Fritos even more addicting? Add a cheese flavor," another agreed.

Another chip-lover raved about the classic, delicious flavor of the Queso Twists. "Now this is junk food that makes sense – I don't want ruffled potato chips that taste like blueberry pancakes. Fritos are a winning bet – I will take them over French Fries any day," the Redditor said.

Where to Get Them

The Twists are available in grocery stores and retailers nationwide (if you can find them) and on Snacks.com for $5.89 for a 9.25oz bag. "This was so good, def now part of my fave cheese flavored chips. It'll be one of my go to's now and I think it'll just be in general one of those chips you can't go wrong with. I also like that it has some heat, no matter how little it is. Y'all should def try it out if you haven't," another happy shopper shared.

Cheesy corn-chip lovers will also appreciate the new limited-time only Doritos® Footlong Nachos, available in Subway locations from April 10 whole stocks last. Each footlong sub is made with Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and covered in Cheddar Cheese sauce, shredded Monterey cheese, spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, red onions, and zesty Baja Chipotle sauce, with a choice of either steak or chicken on the sub, and guacamole. Grab one while you can!