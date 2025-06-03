New Frosted Flakes Flavor Is Causing a Fan Frenzy

Kellogg’s just dropped a new Frosted Flakes flavor that has fans going crazy. The new Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Cookies & Creme Milkshake Cereal is already live on the Kroger’s site, which is listing the 12.1 oz box for $4.49. “These toasty, crunchy corn flakes are bursting with sweet cookie and creme flavor. Each bowl creates slurp-worthy flavored milk so adults and kids can experience a tasty and satisfying bowl every time,” the description on the new item reads. “Each serving of this cereal is a good source of six vitamins and minerals; Enjoy a bowl of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Cookies and Creme Milkshake with your favorite dairy or nut milk.” Here’s what fans are saying about the new cereal.

Fan Frenzy

Instagram food influencer Markie_Devo posted about the new flavor, including a picture of the cereal. “This one sounds GREATTTTTT!!!🐯🍪🥣 NEW Frosted Flakes Cookies & Crème Milkshake Cereal. There’s no immediate description yet for this one. I would imagine it’s vanilla based frosted flakes with cookie pieces,” reads the caption on the post. “Oooo this flavor is going to be amazing 🤩,” one excited fan wrote in the comments.

“Like Giant Cocoa Pebbles”

Fans are very approving of the new Cookies & Creme flavor on social media. “I feel like that’s everything I have ever needed in life,” one Redditor said. “Just bought them today, I’m excited to try them in the morning with my 2 year old lol,” another added, saying the cereal tasted like giant cocoa pebbles. “I’m not huge on Frosties, but flavoured Frosties are always so fun to try!! I hope I can get a box of these!” a third added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Milkshake Mania

The last time Kellogg’s released new Frosted Flake flavors, they were a big hit. Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Strawberry Milkshake, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Cinnamon French Toast, and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Chocolate came out in 2022 and fans were obsessed. “I just discovered this flavour (I’m in the UK). Tried it for the first time yesterday and I absolutely love it. Will definitely repurchase this,” one Redditor said.

Nostalgia Factor

Many shoppers love the original Frosted Flakes because they evoke nostalgia. “IT IS AMAZING! We usually buy 2-4 boxes of Frosted Flakes at the grocery store every week!” one fan wrote. “I bought these for myself and I love themmm ever since I was young!” another agreed.

Treasure Hunt

Fans are asking on social media how to find the much-hyped cereal. “Cookies n’ Creme Rice Krispies were EPIC- but this sounds even better!!!!!” one said. “Gotta try, cause that strawberry milk shake is off the chain. Eat it with the strawberry milk, yah,” another Instagram commenter said. “Yesssssss I’m def gonna try this because cookies n Cream is still my fave 💯🖤,” a third raved.