6 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Dietitians Say Are Worse Than You Think

Mornings are busy. Whether you're trying to rush out the door for work or get the kids to school on time, the start of the day can be chaotic. Trying to squeeze in a healthy meal in the midst of mayhem can be impossible, so many opt for a frozen breakfast sandwich as a quick way to fuel up.

On the surface frozen breakfast sandwiches sound great. What's not to love about meat, cheese and eggs nestled between two warm pieces of bread? But even the so-called healthy ones are not what you think. Sure, companies might advertise their sandwich is high-protein or use only caged free eggs, but that doesn't mean it's good for you. Many are loaded with sodium, fat and are high calories. When shopping in the frozen aisle, here's what to look for in breakfast sandwiches.

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in frozen food and canned goods. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many breakfast sandwiches load up on the salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Now that you know what to avoid in a frozen breakfast sandwich, here are six that are surprisingly bad for you, according to dietitians ranked in order of bad to worst.

The Jimmy Dean Delights®️Ciabatta with Whole Grain, Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage and Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 260

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 850mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 16g

At first glance the "Jimmy Dean Delights®️Ciabatta with Whole Grain, Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage and Cheese Sandwich may have some believing it's a healthy option," says Beverly Garden, registered dietitian, Founder of The Everyday Kidney Cook.

The packaging highlights the amount of protein and "authentic artisan bread," but don't let that fool you.

"While it certainly does have some good points, it's a sodium bomb at 850 mg (37% DV) in just one sandwich," Garden explains.

Red's All Natural Turkey Sausage Croissant

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 280

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 650mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 15g

The Red's All Natural Turkey Sausage Croissant also brags about high protein on their box, but read the label and you'll see why this sandwich shouldn't go in your cart.

"Hearing the words all natural often portrays a healthful choice," Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition notes. "However, there is no universal definition for this phrase. Red's All Natural Turkey Sausage Croissant is one of many examples where the natural choice is not always the better choice."

She explains, "While it is a lower-calorie option, it packs 40% of the daily saturated fat limit in only 280 calories. More than half of its total fat content comes from saturated fat, the type of fat that is linked to high cholesterol and heart disease in some studies."

She adds, "It also contains more than half the daily recommended 300 mg limit for dietary cholesterol. While the role of dietary cholesterol in managing blood cholesterol levels is still up for debate, some studies still suggest it can contribute to heart problems."

Field Roast Classic Style Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition : 1 sandwich

Calories : 470

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 5.5g)

Sodium : 1,170mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 23g

The Classic Style Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich is a vegetarian option, not all meatless items are good for you.

"Just because a food item is plant-based, does not mean it is the healthier option," says Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, registered dietitian and owner of Delightfully Fueled. This Field Roast breakfast sandwich has 1,170 mg sodium. That's about half the amount of sodium most people should be eating in their whole day with just a breakfast sandwich."

Signature Select Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Muffin Sandwich

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 370

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 960mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:3 g)

Protein : 12g

To make the Signature Select Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Muffin Sandwich seem healthier, the brand advertises that it doesn't contain high fructose corn syrup, which is linked to weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and more, per the Cleveland Clinic. While not adding HFCS is a positive aspect of the sandwich, it's packed with so much salt and fat that Alsing says to skip it.

"This Signature Select muffin sandwich is high in sodium with 960 mg, which is not a good option if you have high blood pressure or heart disease," she says. "Although this sandwich has sausage, egg, and cheese, it only has 12 grams of protein. Most people want to aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal to feel full and satisfied longer, and help you reach your daily protein needs."

Sandwich Bros Sandwiches Flatbread Pocket Egg & Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 370

Fat : 22g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 960mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 12g

The No. 2 breakfast sandwich that's surprisingly unhealthy, according to dietitians is the Sandwich Bros Sandwiches Flatbread Pocket Egg & Cheese.

According to Alsing, "This frozen breakfast sandwich might seem like a good option because it only has 470 mg sodium, which is a lot less than most frozen sandwiches. However, eating just one of these is not going to be a filling breakfast."

She says, "There are only 8 grams of protein, which is pretty low if this is your whole meal. You would need to eat three of these to get a good amount of protein, which means the sodium and other nutrients also go up."

Real Good Food Company Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition : per serving 1 sandwich

Calories : 450

Fat : 35g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 790mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber:4 g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 22g

The Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich from Real Good Food Company boasts high protein and low carbs on the package, but it's not healthy, especially if you're watching your salt and fat intake. It's the highest in saturated fat on our list.

"While the Real Good Food Company often has a health halo for offering protein-rich options, this one is a bit overrated in the health department," says Mitri.

She explains, "Even though it provides 22 grams of protein, it contains close to half the daily recommended limit for total fat and 75% of the daily saturated fat recommendation for a healthy heart, according to the American Heart Association. It's also high in sodium, providing 1/3 of the daily sodium limit in one small sandwich."