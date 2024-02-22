I Tried 4 Costco Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches & There's Only One I'd Get Again

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A good breakfast sandwich is a thing of beauty. When done right, it gives you protein and carbs to power you through your morning—all in a handheld creation that's easy to take on the go. While some people shell out big bucks for breakfast sammies from a favorite coffee shop—hello, Starbucks!—smart shoppers know they can get frozen breakfast sandwiches at Costco to heat and eat for a fraction of the coffee shop price.

How good are these frozen foods? One sandwich was celebrated online for being a dupe of a popular Starbucks sandwich. The sandwich hit Costco shelves late last year and was touted as huge and delicious. I wanted to see how it tasted and compare it with other breakfast sandwiches in the store's freezer section.

I headed to my local Costco and grabbed four boxes of breakfast sandwiches to taste test and compare. I cooked each individually wrapped sandwich according to the package instructions and didn't add any sauces or toppings. Read on to see the frozen Costco breakfast sandwiches I tried, ranked from worst to best. There's one that will surprise you and one that even surprises me as a person who prefers to make breakfast sandwiches at home. It was so good I may have to add it to my morning rotation!

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 390 cal, 23 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 760 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 17 g protein

The famous Starbucks dupe (fans compare it to the coffee giant's Double-Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich) was the sandwich I was most excited to try. For $15.99, the box came with eight individually wrapped fully cooked sandwiches, which were described as including a spiral butter croissant, applewood smoked bacon, cage-free eggs, and cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The box recommended using an air fryer, but I don't have one. I used the second option, the microwave. Once heated, the sandwich looked big—it was a huge swirling croissant with an egg white patty, bacon, and very yellow cheese peeking out of its sides. It did look just like the Starbucks version.

The taste: This is where it all fell apart. The croissant had an artificial butter taste, and the sandwich was overly salty. The giant egg puck was bland and unappetizing, and the greasy bacon didn't win me over. The cheese was so yellow it looked unnatural and didn't add flavor to the sandwich (except, maybe, more saltiness). This sandwich was so bad that I didn't finish it.

Rating: 1/10

RELATED: I Tried 7 Breakfast Sandwiches at Starbucks & There Are Only 2 I'd Get Again

Jimmy Dean Delights English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Cheese Sandwiches

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 260 cal, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 730 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

This sandwich reminded me of a Starbucks one: the Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich. While this one from Jimmy Dean has sausage, not bacon, both are served on an English muffin, which is a bread I generally love but one that does not fare well in a microwave. These sammies came 12 in a box for $15.49.

The look: The English muffin, which the box said was made with whole grain, was the first off-putting thing about this sandwich's appearance. I knew I'd be in for a rubbery bite. The egg white looked like a bland white circle, and the cheese here was barely visible, which is never a good sign.

The taste: One bite in, and this sandwich tasted like a mouthful of bland bread. The sausage was spicy but very fatty. I didn't taste any cheese, and the egg white didn't have any taste, so this was a losing bet. The only thing this sandwich has going for it is that at 250 calories and 8 grams of fat, it's the healthiest of the ones I sampled.

Rating: 2/10

RELATED: I Tried Costco's Popular New $2 Breakfast Sandwich—But Starbucks' Version is Better

Jimmy Dean Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwiches

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 400 cal, 26 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 580 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

These sandwiches from Jimmy Dean are made with cage-free eggs and come 12 in a box for $14.89. I lamented that the only cooking instructions were, again, microwave ones. It was quickly becoming apparent that nuking a breakfast sandwich doesn't do it any favors, but I was hopeful for this sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich.

The look: This croissant didn't look as buttery and artificial as the Kirkland one, which was a plus. I could also see a slice of cheese on it (not just a random yellow product), which was promising. I also liked that I could see an egg—not egg white, which is just nothingness!

The taste: Although I followed the heating instructions, this sandwich was cold in the center. I heated it some more, which improved things. The sausage had some nice spice but tasted too fatty. Overall, this sandwich was too salty and lacked flavor except … salt.

Rating: 3/10

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Breakfast Sandwiches

Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches with Sausage & Egg

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 350 cal, 22 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 1080 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 15 g protein

I'd never heard of this brand, but the package looked intriguing. It advertised no nitrates, artificial preservatives, oils, bleach, gums, MSG, or artificial colors or flavors. It also said the Mason Dixie brand is woman-owned—founder Ayeshah Abuelhiga aims to bring homestyle cooking to all. There were eight sandwiches in a box for $14.99.

The look: This was the only breakfast sandwich that said to heat it in its individual wrapper, which seemed suspect. It offered instructions for heating in the oven, but in the name of fairness, I used the microwave to keep the playing field level. Once out of the microwave and the packaging, the sandwich appeared a little wet. After it settled on my plate, however, I got excited. I saw a nice-looking buttermilk biscuit with egg and sausage. I was looking for the cheese but realized the cheddar was in the biscuit, not a separate ingredient. D'oh!

The taste: Wow! This is one tasty breakfast sandwich, and it would be even better heated up in the oven. The sausage was flavorful and not fatty. I like that you get the whole egg (not just white). The buttermilk biscuit, made with sharp cheddar, was the right amount of crumbly. I would eat this breakfast sandwich again. All the flavors melded together into one sandwich I wanted to gobble up. Bravo!

Rating: 8/10