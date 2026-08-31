These frozen breakfasts deliver diner-style flavor in minutes.

Just because you don’t have time to whip up a hearty breakfast from scratch doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy one. There are so many frozen breakfast options in the freezer section of your local grocery store that take just minutes to heat up. Whether you are craving a savory breakfast burrito or sandwich, a hot bowl of oatmeal, or pancakes with syrup, don’t cheat yourself out of the breakfast you deserve. Here are 7 frozen breakfasts that taste like a diner, according to shoppers.

Red’s Breakfast Burrito

Red’s Breakfast Burritos, like all the other Red’s products, are delicious. One of the best options, per our reviewer, is the Chicken Chorizo Burrito, seasoned with paprika, rosemary, garlic powder, and other spices and stuffed with scrambled eggs, green chili peppers, and a blend of mozzarella, white cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, hand-rolled into a wheat-based tortilla.

Trader Joe’s Frozen Hashbrowns

If you like McDonald’s hash browns, Trader Joe’s hash brown patties are a healthier version, according to Redditors. Even my picky kids swear they taste better than any restaurant or fast food joint, and they are healthier. Just pop them in the air fryer and they quickly cook to a crisp. “The hashbrowns are absolutely the best TJ breakfast item imo,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Entire Reddit posts are dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, a great dupe for Starbucks sandwiches, packed with applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.

Trader Joe’s Dutch Griddle Cakes

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Trader Joe’s Dutch Griddle Cakes, the supermarket’s version of a frozen pancake, are so good, they sell out as soon as they are stocked. “I’ve basically stopped making my own pancakes because there’s no point. I eat them with peanut butter and maple syrup. My store only gets one box of 20 each day, so I either have to show up early or call and ask for a customer hold,” a shopper says. ” Turns out the early birds do get the worm! Maybe call your store to see if they will set a pack aside for you. Mine was very nice about it!” writes another.

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites

If you like Starbucks Egg Bites, the Costco-branded variety is another great dupe. “The KS egg bites are fantastic when cooked in the air fryer! Yum!” one fan says. “I finished one box in a week, so when I went back I got two boxes. Finished the first of those two boxes,” another added. “They really are good, especially in the air fryer!” According to another shopper, they might actually be the same bites you get at Starbucks. “The KS egg bites replaced the Starbucks ones. I’m pretty sure they just went to Starbucks supplier and bought them from there and white labeled it as KS. They taste the same,” one suggested.

Trader Joe’s Frozen Steelcut Oatmeal

If you are craving restaurant-worthy, gourmet oatmeal, Trader Joe’s Frozen Steelcut Oatmeal is the chef’s kiss. “I eat it 3-4 days a week,” writes one fan. I keep the vacuum-sealed pouches in my freezer for those mornings I need a hearty, fiber-fueled breakfast. They have just a touch of sweetness, eliminating the need to add more sugar.

El Monterey Signature Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheese Burrito

El Monterey Signature Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Cheese breakfast burritos are another solid option. The delicious wraps include bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and potatoes made with sea salt and canola oil, resulting in a “delightful egg scramble in a traditional tortilla,” our reviewer declared. The wrap also tastes homemade, while inside, “the egg is soft and squishy instead of being tough, and the cheddar cheese complements it well. Last, but not least, the applewood bacon is deservedly the star of the show. Its smokiness doesn’t overpower the rest of the burrito,” she writes.