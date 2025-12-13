5 Frozen Burgers Shoppers Say Taste Like Restaurant Quality

Shoppers share frozen burger picks that deliver a juicy, takeout-style bite at home.

Nothing beats fresh, but eventually, even leftover fresh burgers from the pack likely get wrapped up and thrown in the freezer (still tasting amazing when you make them a week later). When it comes to pre-frozen, some are certainly better than others, and these shoppers pointed out 5 brands of frozen burgers that they say taste like takeout at home.

Bubba Burger Sweet Onion

Bubba Burgers are a long time favorite among shoppers. Especially the yellow box, aka Bubba Burger Sweet Onion burgers. “I don’t eat frozen burgers hardly ever but my wife got these yesterday and they’re good for frozen,” a shopper noted. “I don’t always go for frozen patties but when I do it’s the yellow box, sweet onion bubba burgers on the grill,” another said. A 3rd followed it up by saying “same here. sweet onion is great,” while a 4th said “Bubbas are the GOAT frozen burgers.”

Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties

The Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties, 75% Lean, 1/3 lb Patty from Costco are another favorite. “For being a frozen patty the Kirkland grass fed 1/3-lb ones are great,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Big fan of the Kirkland patties and priced well too. I usually keep a bag [of] those [for when I] need a quick meal.”

Marketside Cheddar & Bacon Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patties

Forget having to top the burger with a ton of ingredients that make the bun soggy and the burger messy, the Marketside Cheddar & Bacon Angus Beef 1/3 lb Patties has salty bacon and cheddar built right into the patty. “I’ve had great luck with Marketside burgers from Walmart surprisingly. I dig the onion or bacon & cheddar ones,” one shopper mentioned.

Aldi Cattlemen’s Ranch Smashed Burgers

Aldi is a long-time favorite among grocery shoppers with their fair prices and selection of fun Aldi finds items. The Cattlemen’s Ranch Smashed Burgers from Aldi were pointed out by multiple shoppers. “Aldi has frozen [smash burgers] that are a great value for the price. 8 patties for $8 at my Aldi,” one shopper said. “Nothing better than fresh. But I do agree. The aldi smash burgers take care of the burger craving,” a second said, while a third backed this up, simply saying “agreed.”

Kroger Private Selection® Birria Seasoned Angus Beef Patties

The Kroger Private Selection® Birria Seasoned Angus Beef Patties were part of the conversation when it came to shoppers’ favorite frozen burgers, some even saying they’re a step above Bubba Burgers. “Kroger private selection birria seasoned [is] a very solid choice. I used to be a bubba only person until I tried some of the private selection ones,” a shopper said.