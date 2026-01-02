5 Frozen Chicken Tenders Chefs Say Are the Best You Can Buy

Chefs share the frozen chicken tenders that deliver real restaurant-quality flavor.

Chicken tenders always hit the spot and are an instant crowd-pleaser. While there are plenty of places you can order from, nothing beats the convenience of staying home and preparing a serving from your own kitchen. Fortunately, the frozen food section has several great options, which have come a long way from bland freezer fare. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table for her top five picks.

Just Bare

Just Bare chicken strips are fully cooked, have the right amount of breading and have no artificial ingredients. The brand is a go-to for Buchanan. “They taste like real chicken breast and stay juicy after baking,” she says. “The breading gets crispy without feeling heavy or greasy.”

Tyson

Tyson has been a well-known brand for decades and their All Natural Crispy Chicken Strips are a favorite for Buchanan. “They’re reliable, easy to find, and consistently crisp up well in the oven,” she explains. “The seasoning is balanced and kid-friendly.”

Perdue

From sandwiches to pastas or plain with a side of fries, Perdue, No Antibiotics Ever, Frozen Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast Strips has a restaurant-quality taste that fans love. “They have a cleaner flavor with a lighter coating, so they work well in wraps, salads, or dipped in sauces,” says Buchanan.

Foster Farms

Foster Farms’ Classic Chicken Fingers have the ideal texture– crispy, yet moist and tender inside. “They cook evenly and have a slightly peppery breading that adds extra flavor without being overpowering,” Buchanan says.

Applegate

Known for their commitment to humanely raised meat, free of hormones and antibiotics, Applegate Organic Chicken Strips is a healthy alternative without compromising on taste. "They use simple ingredients and the chicken stays tender," says Buchanan. She adds, "The lighter breading makes them feel less processed."