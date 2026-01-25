These Kirkland frozen meals are massive, family-friendly, and built to satisfy big appetites.

There are so many delicious finds in the freezer section, including Costco’s in-warehouse brand, Kirkland Signature. If you are starving or feeding a family, there are a handful of frozen Kirkland Signature foods and meals that offer huge portions. What should you stock up on and keep in your freezer? Here are 7 frozen Costco Kirkland meals that have huge portions.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

If you are looking for an easy breakfast, there are Reddit posts devoted to the deliciousness of Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches: applewood-smoked bacon, egg, and cheese, served on a spiral-buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes are a food court favorite and one of the top freezer section finds. The filling one-and-done meal consists of Foster Farms chicken breast strips, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses, smoky bacon, creamy Caesar dressing, and green onions, all in a hand-rolled crust.

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs, Italian-Style Beef are always in my freezer. My kids and I eat them weekly with spaghetti and Rao’s marinara, and they keep saying they are better than any restaurant. You can also eat the meatballs, which come in a huge bag that lasts forever, a la carte, toss them in a salad, make meatball subs with them, or even stir-fry with veggies.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna literally tastes like homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.” Be forewarned that the meal, which takes over an hour to cook, is enough to feed a family.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks, Costco’s Chick-fil-A nugget dupe, are fully cooked large chunks of chicken that offer 16 grams of protein per serving, cook quickly in the air fryer, and are perfect for tossing into any dish that needs a protein boost – salads, pastas, and rice dishes included.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp are a filling favorite with shoppers. Each bag comes with 30 crispy tempura-battered pieces on the outside, firm and flavorful shrimp on the inside, and soy dipping sauce. “Yes these are the best!!! I usually make them in the air fryer because it’s easier.. but they also get nice and crispy in the oven which is rare for a product!” a shopper states.

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza might have a light, cauliflower crust, but it is loaded with filling toppings and tastes just like regular pizza. I’ve literally tricked people into eating it, and they can’t taste the difference. Each pie is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies.