Shoppers say these frozen dinner rolls bake up fluffy, soft, and close to homemade.

In a perfect world, we would all eat dinner rolls made from scratch every night. That’s just not realistic for most of us. Luckily, there are lots of options in the freezer section of your local grocery store that can be popped in the oven and bake up into fluffy, delicious, fresh-tasting dinner rolls. Here are 5 frozen dinner roll brands shoppers say bake up fluffiest.

Sister Schubert’s Dinner Rolls

Sister Schubert’s Dinner Rolls taste homemade straight from the oven and are “the BEST frozen yeast rolls you will ever taste. They are so soft and taste completely fresh and homemade,” writes a Target shopper. “So easy to get ready and absolutely delicious. The only rolls my family uses,” another writes.

Rhodes Bake-N-Serve Rolls

Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Rolls are another classic yeast roll that rises and bakes fresh at home. “Absolutely delicious! Taste very homemade. Brushed them with herb butter after baking and it was amazing. Loved the texture; so soft and fluffy!” a Target shopper declares. “These rolls are so easy to make. Just thaw, let rise, and put in the oven. I cooked the entire bag of 36 rolls, but you can use as little or as much as you want. They baked up to a beautiful golden brown, so soft, and utterly just tasted amazing. Added a little butter. Better than candy!” adds another.

Pepperidge Farm Dinner Rolls Stone Baked Artisan French

If you prefer French-style bread, Pepperidge Farm Stone Baked Artisan French Dinner Rolls are a customer favorite. One shopper compares them to Panera’s crispy French baguettes, saying they “taste amazing” and are “crispy in 8 minutes,” according to the Acme website. “I just had these last night! They are SO GOOD! They are super quick and easy, just toss them in the oven for however long it says on the bag (about 10-20 minutes), and they’re done! Perfect, hot rolls that are crispy on the outside and soft and bouncy on the inside,” another says. “I highly recommend these rolls.”

Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze, 12 Count

Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze are legendary, esepcially if you have a sweet tooth. “I almost don’t wanna say how fire these are because they’re already hard to find. But oh my God, we loved them. We ate the whole tray, just 2 of us. Just ate them as a snack. They were delicious. I don’t care if they’re exactly like the restaurant. We loved them, and they give plenty of cinnamon butter. So I am going to finish with these are terrible don’t buy them!! So there is more for us. I honestly wish they kept them in stock,” one Walmart shopper says. “These are absolutely amazing! We live 45 minutes for our closest Texas Roadhouse and about 25 minutes from the closest Walmart and buying these to have at dinner is a game changer! These will be a staple in our household now! The glaze it comes with isn’t too sweet and has that classic honey cinnamon flavor!” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pillsbury Grands! Big & Buttery Crescent Rolls

Pillsbury Grands! Big & Buttery Crescent Rolls are fluffy, buttery, and have a familiar flavor and texture, but they’re super-sized. “They’re soft and extremely tasty. I sometimes add garlic and butter to the inside depending on what’s for supper. They can also be used to create desserts. I will not buy any other brand,” writes a Target shopper.