Frozen dinners get a bad reputation. In the past, every freezer meal was loaded with chemicals and preservatives to ensure freshness. However, as consumer demand has shifted, with many people placing more concern on controversial food ingredients, there has been an influx of healthier, cleaner freezer meals. In fact, there are many options with ingredients that you can even read out loud. Here are 7 frozen dinners made with real ingredients, not preservatives you can’t pronounce.

Amy’s Light in Sodium Brown Rice & Vegetables Bowl

If you want to stock up on clean, frozen meals, Amy’s is a great brand to rely on. Known for using organic ingredients and minimal additives, Amy’s non-GMO meals are available. One of the most delicious? Light in Sodium Brown Rice & Vegetable bowl, a plant-based meal featuring brown rice, broccoli, carrots, and tofu—all without artificial preservatives.

Saffron Road Chicken Tikka Masala

If you are craving Indian food and don’t feel like eating out, pick up some Saffron Road frozen meals. The brand specializes in creating Indian-inspired dishes with clean ingredients. We recommend the Chicken Tikka Masala, made with antibiotic-free chicken and a savory-meets-sweet sauce with yogurt, tomato, and spices. There are no mystery chemicals, just real Indian spices and flavor.

Sweet Earth Curry Tiger Bowl

Loaded with lentils, sweet potatoes, and broccoli, this vegan-friendly bowl skips preservatives in favor of turmeric, coriander, and other real spices.

Evol Fire Grilled Steak Bowl

Evol is another brand you can rely on for healthier versions of frozen favorites. If you are craving a steak bowl, the Evol Fire Grilled Steak Bowl features antibiotic-free beef paired with recognizable ingredients like black beans, peppers, and rice—no weird fillers included.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Primal Kitchen Chicken Pesto Bowl

I am a huge fan of everything Primal Kitchen makes, from salad dressing to sauces. But did you know the health food brand also makes frozen meals? Made with cage-free chicken and avocado oil with pesto sauce this Whole30-approved option avoids artificial ingredients and sticks to clean labels.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings

You can’t go wrong with any frozen meals at Trader Joe’s, as the grocery store doesn’t use artificial preservatives. Instead, they use natural methods like sugar, salt, vinegar, celery juice, and rosemary extract for preservation. I am a big fan of any Asian offerings in the freezer section, including the chicken soup dumplings. They taste better than soup dumplings I’ve had at actual restaurants and are surprisingly healthy, with all ingredients disclosed on the Trader Joe’s website.

Daily Harvest Harvest Bowls Broccoli + Cheeze

Daily Harvest Harvest Bowls aren’t at your local grocery store, and must be ordered from the company. They are the healthiest and most delicious plant-based frozen meals you can get. Each is flash-frozen and made from plant-based, whole ingredients—no gums, stabilizers, or fake cheese. For example, the ingredient list for broccoli + cheese includes broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potato, olive oil, tomato, and nutritional yeast.