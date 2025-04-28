7 Frozen Dinners Made With Real Ingredients—Not Lab Experiments

When was the last time you looked at the ingredients on your favorite frozen meals? Do the ingredients sound like something you would recognize, or is it a laundry list of strange chemicals and additives? While many frozen foods are firmly placed in the ultra-produced foods category, there are plenty of impressive options available for health-conscious consumers who want convenience without sacrificing quality. Here are seven options to stock up on for a better-for-you frozen dinner.

Laoban Frozen Dumplings

Laoban's impressive range of delicious dumplings are made with real, high-quality ingredients—look out for the Beef Pho Soup Dumplings and the BBQ Pork Bao Buns in Costco, starting this May. "Flavorful dumplings similar to the ones in Asian markets but with better ingredients. Taste fine and work well in most settings. Would recommend," one shopper wrote in the reviews for the Pork Soup Dumplings.

PORTA Pizza

PORTA's handmade, Roman-style stirata pizza is not only ridiculously tasty but has an ingredients list any brand would be proud of. "We are still deeply connected to home," the company says. "The flour for our Roman-style pinsa pizzas comes from a 4th generation family-run mill in Le Marche. We use only the best San Marzano tomatoes from Campania and 100% Coratina Extra-Virgin Olive Oil made by a close family friend in Puglia exclusively for us."

La Terra Fina Quiche

A quiche should only have a handful of high-quality ingredients, and La Terra Fina doesn't disappoint with its fan-favorite Spinach & Artichoke/Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche (get the two-pack from Costco!). "They are very good and a very good deal. Works for breakfast , lunch or dinner," one Redditor shared. "They've been a regular in our house for years. We cook them longer than directed to get more color to the top," another said.

Applegate Organic Chicken Strips

The Applegate Organic Chicken Strips are ideal for a quick meal or snack, and have a limited real-ingredient list. "This is the only frozen nugget brand I have been able to find that does not have any of the allergens my son suffers from. Namely, corn starch is not in here and I am so thankful to have these nearby. Please don't change the recipe it took me a while to find you all and most times companies change the recipe and I have to start back at square one," one Target shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amy's Kitchen Gluten-Free Bean & Cheese Burrito

Sometimes gluten-free products can have unhealthy additives—not so with the Amy's Kitchen Gluten-Free Bean & Cheese Burrito, which has a short recognizable ingredient list. "Amy's frozen gluten free burritos are the best frozen burritos I've ever had (Even against gluten filled burritos)," one Redditor said.

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Beef Chimichurri

The Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Beef Chimichurri is another frozen meal that has real ingredients. "The taste is very fresh, and it does not taste processed at all! It is very, very filling and has a vibrant package. Satisfies my nutritional needs!" one shopper wrote.

Trader Joe's Vegetable Gyoza

Trader Joe's Vegetable Gyoza is a solid dinner choice for those who want to enjoy a meal made from real ingredients. "I love these so much," one Redditor said. "They don't even need a dipping sauce. They're so tantalizingly sweet, savory and delicious. When I eat something else I literally wish I was eating these instead. I'm not even vegetarian but I'm obsessed."