5 Fast-Food Chains Diners Say Have the Freshest Fried Fish

Diners say these fast-food chains serve the freshest, crispiest fried fish.

Fried fish (especially in sandwich form) can easily be hit or miss. There are a lot of factors here, starting with the fish tasting fresh, the batter remaining crispy, and overall flavor. It can be easy to screw it up or make it soggy if attention isn’t properly paid, especially at a fast food establishment. Here are five fast food chains that fans of fried fish swear by.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s seemed to have people strongly backing them when it comes to fried fish, but there was a push about it needing to be fresh (obviously ideal). “I was surprised by the Wendy’s crispy panko fish sandwich,” one diner said. “I’ve had it in year’s past and back then it wasn’t much to talk about. I could do without the pickles and cheese next time but the fish was freshly fried.”

McDonald’s

Sometimes classic is best, and McDonald’s knows how to deliver the nostalgia factor with flavor. “Other fish sandwiches are good, but Filet O Fish at McD’s is perfect in its simplicity,” a diner said on a Reddit thread. Another said “not ashamed to admit I will absolutely crush some filet-o-fishes anytime.”

Burger King

Burger King has their hat in the ring, too. “I actually came here to give some love to the BK Big Fish sandwich,” one fan said. “And while I admit, my local Toronto BK is possibly the greatest location in the entire chain, there is truly no comparison whatsoever between a McFilet-O-Fish and the BK Big Fish, both in typical practice, and/or when they are each perfectly prepared to spec.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s

On a comment about Arby’s fish sandwich that simply said “fish sandwich from Arby’s is surprisingly good. And quite a nice size as well,” a line of people jumped at the chance to share their love for the chain, too. “This is my favorite fast food fish sandwich,” one said.” Another followed up with “this is the answer.”

Culver’s

Culver’s is a top contender according to many fans of the chain. “I think Culver’s is on point,” one fan said on a Reddit thread about the best fried fish from fast food chains. Another diner followed it up with the 💯emjoi, stating “it’s an actual filet they cook when ordered. Hands down the best fast food fish.” A third chimed in to say “Culver’s has some of the best sandwiches in general. Their regular cheeseburger, and the mushroom and swiss are both among the best fast food burgers.”