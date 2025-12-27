5 Frozen Garlic Breads That Taste Restaurant-Quality

Shoppers say these frozen garlic breads are buttery, crispy, and taste like restaurant sides.

Not everything tastes good from frozen, but garlic bread is one of those foods that can come out quite delicious. After taste testing brands myself for Eat This, Not That!, and researching what other shoppers are suggesting, here are five brands to stock your freezer with for your next Italian night (or, you know, just a random Tuesday doctored up with some extra cheese).

Mama Cozzi’s Cheesy Garlic French Bread Pizza

This might be a gray area, somewhere between pizza and cheesy garlic bread, but with rave reviews, the Mama Cozzi’s Cheesy Garlic French Bread is definitely worthy of a spot on the list. “Got this from Aldi,” a reviewer mentioned. “It was around $9 for the 6 pack. It was crispy and had a great garlic flavor. I’d definitely recommend! It was great with a little balsamic or marinara.” Another person followed this up with “I got this last week and added some pepperoni! So yummy and surprisingly affordable.”

Great Value Garlic Texas Toast

The Great Value Garlic Texas Toast is an inexpensive backup that tastes great, according to shoppers. "Just as tasty and simple to bake as more expensive brands," a reviewer said. "I always add more garlic powder to any purchased garlic bread, whether I pay $2.00 or $6.00 but that's just my own personal taste. This gives you ample butter on both sides to do whatever you want. I have baked it, browned it in cast iron on top of [the] stove and campfire, as well as toasting over [an] open fire with [a] grate.. NEVER disappoints!"

Pepperidge Farm Frozen Garlic Bread

The Pepperidge Farm Frozen Garlic Bread is an easy way to have garlic bread on standby for meals at home. “This is the only garlic bread my family will eat,” a reviewer said. “It has just the perfect blend of butter and spices and all of that is nicely blanketed by a layer of [cheese]. [It’s] easy to prepare and ready in no time (it takes longer to heat your oven than it does to make it) and your whole family will be asking for more!”

New York Bakery Frozen Garlic Texas Toast

The New York Bakery Frozen Garlic Texas Toast is a fan favorite among shoppers. “I have been serving Texas Toast Garlic Bread to my family for about ten years,” a reviewer said. “Fresh out of the oven it’s the best. I bought a different garlic bread once and my family was so disappointed. So I’m back to Texas toast forever. Thanks for being so yummy out of the oven.”

New York Bakery Original Five Cheese Texas Toast

When I reviewed Texas Toasts for Eat This, Not That!, the New York Bakery Original Five Cheese Texas Toast was my frontrunner. Others agree, with one reviewer stating, “we love the taste and texture. What we also love is that now we make our own pizza! It makes a great mini pizza with our ingredients. Place pieces of Texas Toast in a pan and bake. Everyone has their own slice or slices. No more ordering out for pizza!! We buy plenty and continue to keep it frozen. It’s really good.”