5 Frozen Pizza Brands With The Biggest Pies in the Grocery Store

These frozen pizza brands make oversized pies big enough to feed a crowd.

It can be tricky to find a pizza so big it easily feeds a whole family, but they do exist, and with a few sides like a salad are ideal for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Some of these pizzas are so big shoppers say they barely fit on a baking sheet, which shouldn’t be an issue as pretty much all frozen pizzas these days are meant to be cooked directly on the rack. So which ones are worth keeping in the freezer? Here are six frozen pizza brands with pies big enough to feed a group.

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Super Sized Combination

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Super Sized Combination is a 14 inch supersized pizza big enough to feed the whole family. “This is ultimately the best frozen pizza I’ve ever tried,’ one fan said. “The crust tastes like homemade and the sauce is out of this world delicious. Not that it needs it but it also comes with an Italian spice pack and hot pepper pack.”

Mama Cozzi’s Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza’s are so big you’ll have trouble fitting them on a pizza pan, Aldi shoppers say. “I didn’t realize how BIG they are,” one shared. “It was too big for my pizza pan, and I didn’t want to bake it directly on the oven rack because I didn’t want to have to clean up a mess. So I decided to cut it in half and only bake half of it… It was very tasty. I may end up buying these more often.” Note: Just put some foil underneath to catch mess!

Home Run Inn Pizza Classic Cheese

Home Run Inn Pizza Classic Cheese is a large pizza big enough for a group to enjoy. “It honestly tastes like a real in restaurant pizza instead of just a quick frozen pizza. It honestly tastes like a real in restaurant pizza instead of just a quick frozen pizza,” one shopper said.

Antico Casa Pizza

Antico Casa Pizza is now available at select Costco locations, and if you see it, GET IT. It’s that good (and I’m not usually crazy about Neopolitan-style, but this brand is exceptional). “I visit Antico every time I go to Atlanta. It’s the best Neapolitan pizza I’ve ever had in America. The Margherita flavor is great, but verdura is my favorite,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

DiGiorno Extra-Large Pepperoni Pizza

DiGiorno‘s Extra-Large Pepperoni Pizza is huge and tastes amazing, fans say. “It tastes as if you ordered it from Pizza Hut. It’s very authentic and the flavors are amazing,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “I definitely recommend this pizza to anyone. Also, it cooks very quickly so that’s a plus.”