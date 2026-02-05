11 Frozen Pizzas That Have More Toppings Than Any Other Brands

These frozen pizzas are piled high with meats, veggies, and cheese.

Most pizza purists will tell you to stick with cheese pizza in the freezer section. Why? Well, traditionally, pizza in Italy is made with fewer toppings to highlight the high quality and flavor of simple ingredients, which can weigh down the crust andresult in a soggy mess. This is even more true with frozen pizzas. However, if you like your pizza loaded, there are some options in the freezer section, piled high with toppings, that somehow cook to perfection. Here are 11 frozen pizzas with more toppings than any other brand, and that still taste good.

Screamin’ Sicilian Supremus Maximus

Screamin’ Sicilian Supremus Maximus is overflowing with meat and veggies. “This is my favorite of all the frozen pizzas I’ve tried. Specifically the supreme. I am extremely picky with sausage, and the sausage on this one is actually good. Crust is crispy and doesn’t flop. I never seen this little toppings on any of the ones I got before, and I also take the time to space out the toppings before throwing it in the oven on the stone. For frozen pizza that you can buy at most grocery stores I give it a 9.4,” a Redditor says. “Screamin’ Sicilian supremus maximus is a great pizza. Plenty of delicious toppings including bell peppers, sausage, pepperoni, black olives and onions. The mozzarella was fresh tasting and gooey. The crust isn’t too thin or too thick, perfectly medium in thickness , and was crispy yet chewy. The sauce was flavorful without overwhelming the other toppings,” a shopper explains.

Trader Joe’s Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Trader Joe’s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza is loaded with perfectly roasted veggies on a crispy crust, and all ingredients are organic. Fans maintain it is the best veggie-forward frozen pizza you can get.

Motor City Pizza Co. Three Meat

If you want meat and only meat, Motor City Pizza Co. Three Meat is a topping-heavy Detroit-style option. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one shopper. Many shoppers praised the thick-crust option.

Motor City Pizza Co. Supreme

Motor City Frozen Supreme Pizza is an even more fully loaded Detroit-style pizza from the same brand. The thick-crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and tons of veggies is “full of flavor,” writes a Target shopper. “Maybe the best tasting frozen pizza out there. Sauce and toppings are delicious.” Another adds it is “delicious,” in their 5-star review. “This pizza is so good if someone put it in a box and told me they ordered it I would have no idea it was cooked at home!”

Papa Murphy’s Supreme

Papa Murphy's Papa's Favorite is considered their supreme pizza, with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mixed Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheddar, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, and Traditional Red Sauce.

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

I prefer Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza to regular pizza, and can personally attest that it’s better than any cauliflower crust I’ve had at a pizzeria, topped with the best meats and veggies.

DiGiorno Wood Fired Crust Frozen Italian 3 Meat Trio Pizza

DiGiorno Wood Fired Crust Frozen Italian 3 Meat Trio Pizza is a favorite of meat lovers. The thick crust is piled high with pepperoni, salami, and Italian sausage. It has “the perfect amount of sauce and toppings,” according to Target shoppers. “The crust is of course great, as it’s the main showpiece of this line of pizzas. Great thickness and crispness. The sauce and toppings are so well balanced, nothing out competes anything else, and despite being a frozen pizza everything tastes fresh and high quality,” another adds.

Red Baron Supreme

Red Baron Supreme comes in classic, thin, and deep-dish versions, each loaded with sausage and pepperoni along with onions, peppers, and cheese. “Toppings are generous and edge to edge. I buy this pizza all the time,” one shopper says.

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza is the most loaded cheese pizza in the freezer section. “Our original cheese pizza takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they say. Shoppers maintain it is the most indulgent and delicious cheese pizza in the freezer section.

Newman’s Own Supreme

Newman’s Own Supreme is loaded with Italian sausage, pepperoni, red and yellow bell peppers and onions. “WOW! Was I ever surprised! This pizza has a lot of flavor!!! It has fresh toppings and pepperoni. Plus it has an excellent cheese flavor,” said a Walmart shopper. “​​This pizza might come frozen but it definitely tastes fresh like it was just delivered from your favorite pizza place. Unlike other frozen pizzas that taste like they’ve been frozen for 6 months,” added another.

Freschetta Supreme

Freschetta Supreme frozen pizza is covered in 100% real mozzarella cheese, flavorful tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, green, red and yellow bell peppers, and onions, “creating a what a premium pizza should be,” says a Redditor. “This was very good. Puffy and light with good weight, this comes in at 30oz. Toppings were spot on. Sauce might have been the best I’ve had from frozen. I did the full time and ended with a nice crunch on the bottom to complement the puffiness,” they added. “Top tier frozen pie,” adds another.