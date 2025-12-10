5 Frozen Pizzas Shoppers Say Taste Like Restaurant Quality

Shoppers reveal the frozen pizzas that taste surprisingly close to restaurant slices.

Frozen pizzas tend to have that reheated, school cafeteria, cardboard-ish texture majority of the time, no matter how amazing they claim to be. That said, if you go into it with an expectation that it’s probably not going to taste like a slice from New York City, some brands are definitely better than others. Here are five frozen pizzas that shoppers swear taste like restaurant quality slices.

Screamin’ Sicilian

Screamin’ Sicilian is a brand that frozen pizza lovers swear by. “Screamin’ Sicilian is definitely the top frozen pizza,” one fan said. Another followed up this comment by saying “yeah super good sauce with that one.” A third stated “I feel like this one is so much better than any other brand I’ve tried that it’s kind of unfair.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Newman’s Own

Newman’s Own not only tastes great, but they put the proceeds towards a good cause. “Newman’s Own is consistently the best in my experience,” one shopper said. Another fan followed this up, saying “theirs is my favorite brand for supreme pizza.”

Tombstone

Tombstone might not be the highest quality, but it reminds certain shoppers of their childhood. “Tombstone pizza is nostalgic for me. I lived off of that when I was growing up,” a commenter said. Another fan said “90s Tombstone.” A third said, “Tombstone. My favorite is Supreme, but I’m married so it will be pepperoni.”

Trader Joe’s

A fan of Trader Joe’s mentioned that the flatbreads are a more gourmet choice. “Def not a classic pizza, but the Trader Joe’s Mushroom and Truffle Flatbread is my all time favorite,” the shopper said. “Snap it in half while still in the box and it fits perfectly in the air fryer. 7-8 min.”

Motor City Pizza Company

Many weighed in to say that Motor City Pizza Company is a favorite of theirs. “Motor City Pizza Company has by far the best frozen pizza,” one shopper said. More chimed in to say “Motor City is the best” and “I keep it [Motor City Pizza Co.] on hand for a lazy meal night.”