5 Frozen Pizzas That are Restaurant-Quality, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen pizzas that deliver the crust, cheese, and flavor of takeout.

There’s never a wrong time for pizza, but sometimes you want one without the wait, the delivery fees, or the hassle of ordering. While frozen pizzas can be hit or miss, a handful of options manage to deliver the crispy crust, gooey melted cheese, and bold, satisfying flavors you expect from your favorite delivery spot. To find the frozen pizzas that genuinely stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite ones that are closest to tasting like a freshly delivered pie. Here’s the top five picks.

​​Private Selection® French Goat Cheese & Marinated Vegetable Thin Crust Frozen Pizza

For the ideal combination of flavor, texture, and convenience, Private Selection® French Goat Cheese & Marinated Vegetable Thin Crust Frozen Pizza is a nice choice and one that Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/Founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy, says “stands out.” “The stone-fired crust on Private Selection’s French Goat Cheese & Marinated Vegetable pizza bakes up with a nice balance of crisp and chew,” she says. “The goat cheese adds a tangy richness you don’t usually find in the freezer aisle of your average grocery store.” Chef Shelley adds, “The marinated vegetables bring real flavor and texture, not just filler toppings, which makes it feel thoughtful and elevated for a frozen option.”

Amy’s Margherita Pizza

For a healthier alternative, Amy's Margherita Pizza is made with top-notch ingredients–free from canola and soy, organic cheese and has a crust that's crunchy and cooks perfectly. It's a go-to for Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. "If I'm grabbing frozen pizza, it's almost always Amy's Margherita," he says. "The sauce is solid, and the crust gets crisp at the edges but still has a slight chew." Chef Kyle adds, "With a hot stone or steel, it passes for a lighter, neighborhood-type delivery margherita."

Trader Joes Organic 3 Cheese Pizza

Trader Joe’s Organic 3 Cheese Pizza seems to be in a state of flux. It’s been spotted in the freezer aisles as recently as October, but it’s no longer on the site, which means it’s out of stock or could be replaced with a different product. If you’re lucky enough to find one, grab it. Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, says it’s amazing. “The edges are nice and crispy, the center is chewy, and I like that it’s just a cheese base so I can add in my own toppings if I want too,” she says. “I’ve been buying this pizza for over 20 years. I always have one in my freezer.”

Motor City Pizza Co.

Motor City Pizza Co. is Detroit-style pizza made with high-quality ingredients, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who says it is a must-try. ”Motor City Pizza stands out because it’s built to bake well in a home oven,” he says. “The Detroit-style crust comes out thick and airy with a crisp bottom, which is something most frozen pizzas struggle to achieve.” Chef Dennis adds, “The cheese melts evenly and caramelizes slightly at the edges, while the sauce stays balanced instead of overly sweet. When it’s baked properly, it has the structure and texture you’d expect from a good delivery pizza rather than something straight from the freezer.”

Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Pizza

Most shoppers know Paul Newman’s brand of famous pasta sauces, but there’s also a line of frozen pizza that Chef Dennis loves–especially the Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Pizza. ”Newman’s Own pizza is another solid option for anyone who likes a delivery-style thin crust, he says. “The crust bakes evenly and gets properly crisp without drying out, and the sauce tastes clean because you can tell real tomatoes have been used in it.” According to Chef Dennis, “The toppings are simple and well-portioned, which helps everything cook evenly and avoids sogginess. It’s a good example of a frozen pizza that focuses on balance and consistency, making it feel closer to takeout than most store-bought options.”