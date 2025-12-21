5 Best Frozen Pot Pies, According to Chefs

Chefs share frozen pot pies that deliver flaky crusts and classic comfort flavors.

Few foods feel as comforting as a pot pie. With its flaky crust and hearty filling, it’s a satisfying meal that always hits the spot. While nothing beats homemade, not everyone has the time or skills to make one from scratch. Luckily, the frozen food section has plenty of options and some actually rival home-cooked. To narrow down the great from the mediocre options, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, to share his five favorite frozen chicken pot pies. Here’s his top five brands.

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s is the go-to for quality comfort foods. While the chain has experienced financial problems and closed several restaurants, there are still 23 West Coast locations, according to its website. Additionally, their food products are sold in grocers nationwide and the chicken pot pie is a fan favorite for many. “This classic features a golden, flaky crust with tender white meat chicken, carrots, peas, and celery in a creamy gravy,” says Chef Andrew. “It is often in the ranking as the gold standard for comfort food, which is so true.”

Blake’s All-Natural Chicken Pot Pie

Blake’s All-Natural Chicken Pot Pie is one of the best frozen choices, according to Chef Andrew. “It’s made with organic ingredients and no antibiotics and features tender roasted chicken chunks, fresh vegetables like potatoes and peas, and a flavorful gravy in a crisp, flaky crust,” he explains. “It has a hearty taste that feels elevated and closer to homemade than typical frozen options.”

Stouffer’s White Meat Chicken Pot Pie

Stouffer’s has long been a well-known name when it comes to frozen food and their White Meat Chicken Pot Pie is a “stand out,” according to Chef Andrew. “This chicken pot pie is packed with meat and flavor.” He explains, “If you’re comparing this to others, Stouffer’s has more of a sweet milk gravy taste than the Marie Calenders, which is more of a chicken gravy type. It is absolutely delicious.”

By Chef Ramsay Chicken Pot Pie

Known for his high energy, yet often abrasive TV personality, Chef Gordon Ramsey is Michelin star culinary pro who runs dozens of experts worldwide. He entered the frozen food space a few years ago and his By Chef Ramsay Chicken Pot Pie is a go-to for Chef Andrew. “His chicken pot pie is a little fancier than most of the other frozen options, but of course it is–it’s Chef Ramsey,” he says. “What I loved about it is the thick, flavorful gravy and nice texture of the meat and vegetables.” He adds, “The puff pastry has a sophisticated herb depth, but does run a bit salty.”

Delicious Eats by Kardea Brown Country Kitchen Chicken Pot Pie

Food Network star, author, and TV host Kardea Brown has a great line of frozen food, and her chicken pot pie has Chef Andrew's attention."This is a straight-up southern chicken pot pie," he says. "Chef Kardea Brown sells this Walmart exclusive chicken pot pie and it delivers abundant seasoned chicken in a rich, buttery, peppery gravy with peas, celery, and carrots. It is so wholesome and cozy!"