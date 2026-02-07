These frozen pot pies shoppers love deliver rich gravy, hearty fillings, and flaky crusts.

One of the ultimate comfort foods is undoubtedly pot pie. There is something about a pastry-like crust, filled to the brim with a stew-like mixture of meat, vegetables, and the perfect gravy or sauce that is basically like getting a warm, comforting hug in a spoonful of food. The best pot pie is the one your mother or grandmother makes. However, there are some pretty delicious options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. Here are 5 frozen pot pies shoppers call comfort classics.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is a favorite of pot pie connoisseurs. Each is made with chunks of white-meat chicken, garden vegetables, and gravy, all in a golden, flaky, made-from-scratch crust with 17 grams of protein per serving and no preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors. “These pot pies are something we eat often and are the next best thing to home made. Enough meat per pie and creamy gravy center with diced carrots. Soft flakey crust topping brings it all together,” writes a shopper. “Marie Callendars is the absolute #1 and it really brings a bit of sunshine on grocery day when I get to pick them up for $1 each at the local Price Rite,” a Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banquet Chicken Pot Pie

Banquet Chicken Pot Pie offers a classic flavor and comforting portion at a budget-friendly price. And, it’s even available at Dollar Tree. Influencer Deena Bryant recommends stocking up on Banquet Chicken Pot Pie if you need a quick meal. “I like these,” she gushed about the meal.

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie is not as popular as the chicken, but it is still delicious for meat lovers with chunky beef and thick gravy. “I was pleasantly surprised by how good this was and will definitely get it again,” one Redditor says. It has a “beautiful golden brown crust,” even when microwaved, and “phenomenal gravy,” that is “deep, rich, complex,” and a “hearty and thick” filling in a delicious crust. “Buttery, crispy, and substantial. You could tap the spoon on top and hear that satisfying muffled thump. And when you break through the crust it really cracks and crunches nicely. A true moment of excitement.”

Banquet Beef Pot Pie

Banquet Beef Pot Pies are “delicious,” shoppers say. They “have plenty of veggies and beef in them,” and are a budget-friendly freezer find. “I like these big pot pies they are very good the chicken ones are good too but I like the beef ones better there’s a lot of extra things you can do to these too you can cook some extra vegetables and open this up and put the vegetables and then take them put some brown gravy over top of it and make a bigger meal out of it,” another adds.

Boston Market Chicken Pot Pie

You may not be able to get chicken pot pie fresh at Boston Market anymore, but the popular entree is still available in the freezer section. “I’m a banquet lover but wanted to try this which costs about 3.50 at Lidl. The sauce is a bit on the thin side, but the overall flavor, chicken, crust and more is exceptional. Baked for 65 minutes at 400° as per directions with the foil, the crust came out flakey and it’s buttery. It’s a must have,” a Redditor says. “Marie Callender’s has a better sauce, but this one has better everything else,” another shopper added.